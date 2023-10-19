Faithful and happy: CCCP’s forty years

Listen to the audio version of the article

“Shoot Yuri shoot! Hope Yuri hope, congratulations!” And congratulations I am.

Forty years after the first pro-Soviet, anti-capitalist, anti-bourgeois musical battles, oriental philosophies, Giovanni Lindo Ferretti, Massimo Zamboni, Annarella Giudici, Danilo Fatur – and forty years after the release of their first EP Ortodossia, personally curate the exhibition sharing a collective archive made up of images, sounds, texts, clothes, sets and experiences, accompanying them through the moments that have marked their existence and which continue to create links and connections between opposing eras and places.

True Reggians in a city that today opens its Campovolo to international showbiz stars, the CCCP – Fedeli alla Linea celebrate and are celebrated from 12 October 2023 until 11 February 2024 at the Cloisters of San Pietro in Reggio Emilia. “I don’t study / I don’t work / I don’t watch TV / I don’t go to the cinema / I don’t do sports”. “Produce. Consume. Crepa”. From the Berlin that they adopted and which saw them born to the plain that saw them grow, beyond the decisive farewell in the 90s and the two subsequent formations (CSI and PGR), the CCCP – Fedeli alla Linea, have proven to be a a phenomenon that has never exhausted itself over the years of their activity and has actually been able to continually rediscover its relevance thanks to intuitions that are still a point of reference today for many enthusiasts, not just nostalgic ones.

In Reggio Emilia an exhibition for the 40 years of CCCP

Nostalgia for a dissonant thought

It is evident even for a layman that there is a pre and post CCCP in Italy, a pre and post punk, a nostalgia for a dissonant and pure thought. Hard line and communicative power also in the atmosphere of the exhibition itinerary which opens with the courtyard of the Cloisters in which a square of Frisian horses surround a piece of the Berlin Wall in front of a white Trabant. The photograph of an unforgettable era that must not be forgotten.

Twenty-five rooms

A clear, “obligatory” direction, along the two floors of Benedictine cloisters in twenty-five rooms, with installations, site-specific works, unpublished archive photographs, audiovisual aids, and the band’s stage costumes. The history of CCCP is retraced in the published records, a story that has intercepted some of the most characteristic names of the 80s, from Pier Vittorio Tondelli to Luigi Ghirri to Amanda Lear. Starting from Reggio Emilia, the exhibition accompanies you in an unlimited space, connecting East and West Berlin, Europe’s frontiers, Beirut, the Arab world, the USSR and satellite countries, China, Hong Kong, Mongolia, Kabul , Palestine, Israel, Moscow, Leningrad and “swirlingly transforming those places into peripheries and centers of a single mental empire”.

Congratulations! CCCP – Fedeli alla Linea 1984-2024, edited by CCCP – Fedeli alla Linea, Reggio Emilia, Cloisters of San Pietro, until 11 February 2024

