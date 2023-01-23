Home Entertainment Fala Chen’s Daughter Kneeling to Receive Red Envelopes to Criticize Cultural Dross-Entertainment-Foreign Entertainment-China, Hong Kong and Taiwan
Fala Chen’s Daughter Kneeling to Receive Red Envelopes to Criticize Cultural Dross

Chen Fala posted a cute picture of her daughter kneeling to receive a red envelope, but unexpectedly, it sparked controversy among some netizens. (taken from IG)

(Hong Kong news on the 23rd)Fala Chen2019 with French husbandSimanoEmmanuel Strashnov) married and gave birth to a daughterMinnie, a family of three is quite happy.Although she has already immigrated to the United States after marriage, Fala Chen and her husband who loves Chinese culture continue to follow the tradition, making Mimi kneel on the first day of the new yearReceive a red envelopebut this move has attracted controversy from some netizens, who have been criticized as “cultural dross”.

Chen Fala was born in Sichuan. Although she immigrated to the United States with her parents at the age of 10, she has always attached great importance to traditional customs. Yesterday, on the first day of the Lunar New Year, she posted a photo of her daughter Mimi kneeling on her parents’ knees to pay New Year greetings to her parents. Mimi took it with both hands politely. Dad sent a red envelope, while Chen Fala, who sat beside her without makeup, looked at her daughter with a doting and loving mother’s eyes, and left a message: “Happy New Year! I wish you all a happy new year, good health, and all your wishes come true!”

However, some netizens complained about Mimi’s act of kneeling down to pay New Year’s greetings to receive red envelopes. Some praised: “The best inheritance.” Others asked: “Where do you want to kneel?” Some even said bluntly: “Don’t let Children kneeling, this is cultural dross.”

Some netizens were dissatisfied with Fala Chen asking her daughter to kneel down to pay New Year’s greetings. (IG screenshot)
Little Minnie put on a red Tang suit like last year and knelt on the ground to pay New Year greetings to her parents. (taken from IG)

