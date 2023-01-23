(Hong Kong news on the 23rd) 2019 with French husband （ ) married and gave birth to a daughter , a family of three is quite happy.Although she has already immigrated to the United States after marriage, Fala Chen and her husband who loves Chinese culture continue to follow the tradition, making Mimi kneel on the first day of the new year but this move has attracted controversy from some netizens, who have been criticized as “cultural dross”.

Chen Fala was born in Sichuan. Although she immigrated to the United States with her parents at the age of 10, she has always attached great importance to traditional customs. Yesterday, on the first day of the Lunar New Year, she posted a photo of her daughter Mimi kneeling on her parents’ knees to pay New Year greetings to her parents. Mimi took it with both hands politely. Dad sent a red envelope, while Chen Fala, who sat beside her without makeup, looked at her daughter with a doting and loving mother’s eyes, and left a message: “Happy New Year! I wish you all a happy new year, good health, and all your wishes come true!”

However, some netizens complained about Mimi’s act of kneeling down to pay New Year’s greetings to receive red envelopes. Some praised: “The best inheritance.” Others asked: “Where do you want to kneel?” Some even said bluntly: “Don’t let Children kneeling, this is cultural dross.”