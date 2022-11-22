Listen to the audio version of the article

Perhaps 2022 of the Calzedonia group will be remembered above all for the acquisition of Antonio Marras (see Il Sole 24 Ore of 8 September), which took the fashion world by surprise and from which other, positive, surprises are expected, starting from the next women’s fashion week in Milan, which will be in February 2023. But what is about to end has been an important year for all the brands in the original portfolio of the Venetian group led by Sandro Veronesi, which includes, in addition to brand that gives its name to the group, Intimissimi, Tezenis, Signorvino, Atelier Emé (wedding and formal wear) and Falconeri.

It is from the latter that many positive news arrived in 2022, also linked to the important investments made in recent years and even in the most difficult period of the pandemic. «For a brand that wants to offer sweaters and clothing in cashmere and other fine yarns at the best possible price, tackling the Japanese market is a very ambitious, almost reckless challenge – says Sandro Veronesi, president of the Calzedonia group -. On the one hand, Japan is the homeland of Fast Company, the company which has built an empire on the quality-price ratio of Uniqlo and its other brands and which has been aiming to grow in Europe for years. On the other hand there are the local customers, among the most demanding in the world and among the finest connoisseurs of quality yarns and fabrics».

The first step was the opening of a Falconeri store in Ginza, the Tokyo district where most of the fashion brands are located, especially the high-end ones, many of which are Italian or French (the other a prestigious area is Omotesando, where in fact today Max Mara will open a 400-metre flagship store). «In addition to the quality and transparency of the supply chain, from the farmers to the production, made largely in our Italian factories, we offer the Japanese and non-Japanese style and the variety of models, fits and looks», explains Veronesi.

In recent years the style office of the Falconeri headquarters, located in Avio, in the province of Trento, has worked hard on expanding the women’s and men’s collections and on the combination of materials, to reduce the seasonality of cashmere, warm and wintery yarn par excellence. «In 2022 we opened other stores in Italy and Europe, but in the future we are also thinking of South Korea, a country which, like Japan, greatly appreciates made in Italy and quality in general», explains Veronesi. However, there is one theme that is independent of commercial considerations or analysis of the differences between markets and end customer characteristics, and that is sustainability, which for Falconeri (and for the entire Calzedonia group) is the furthest away from green washing .

Falconeri’s “superior cashmere” comes from an ad hoc selection of yarns coming directly from Mongolia and Inner Mongolia. In particular, the Duvet fiber is chosen, i.e. the thinnest and most precious down of the goats of the East Asian region. «From here two flagship yarns of the brand are born – underlines Veronesi -: Ultrafine 2.50 is made up of two combed and subsequently twisted yarns, which guarantee very high performance in terms of thermoregulation, elasticity and breathability: for just one garment you need 12 kilometers of wire». Then there is the Ultrasoft 2.28 yarn, for warm and “full-bodied” pullovers, made with carded yarns made up of two twisted threads, for which the group works with a factory in the Biella area. «In this case, ten kilometers of thread are needed for a single pull – concludes the president of Calzedonia -. An exceptional but accessible quality, thanks to a competitive price policy: Falconeri’s superior cashmere garments are offered at 149 euros and we will try to postpone price increases as long as possible, given the generalized increases in raw materials and energy».