Families from Jardín 31 in Neuquén claimed the preventive in the Superior Court of Justice

Garden families 31 they blocked the street in the Superior Court of Justice of Neuquén to demand the pretrial detention of the teacher denounced por child sexual abuse allegedly perpetrated in Jardín 31 in Neuquén. He had been granted house arrest for the defendanthowever, families They rejected what was resolved and today the request for preventive detention is being analyzed. The families’ spokesman spoke earlier in BLACK RIVER RADIO about the claim and conflict with ATEN.

This Tuesday, the TSJ analyzed the request of the families of garden 31 for preventive detention of the teacher accused of child sexual abuse in the institution and according to Frederick Raymondspokesperson for families, to BLACK RIVER Journal The opinion will be communicated on September 15.

During the morning, a large group of mothers and fathers from the educational establishment demonstrated on Calle Alberdi at 52, where they cut off traffic and claimed to carry out “a peaceful concentration.”

“The defendant had been ordered house arrest and we as complaints we ask that this decision be reviewed »Raimondo explained. The Superior Court of Justice accepted the request and the hearing was held today. «The complaints and the prosecution have to expose what is the danger of this man being placed in house arrest“, he exposed.

The hearing was at 10 in the morning and the purpose was for some families to be able to enter the room while others “are supporting from the street to wait for the best result,” Raimondo said. “At the momenthe is in the Senillosa prison, because the house arrest did not become effective for the request we made,” he explained. «If he managed to escape, the cause would go unpunished because all parties are needed for it to be brought to trial,” he added.

“We want him to remain in prison, because we know that he is a person who has access to capital and the danger of escaping is very great“Said the spokesperson for the families.

On the other hand, it reported that regarding the triala 90-day extension of the investigation was requested. “When those days have just passed, it will be possible to start with the steps to follow and determine a date for the trial,” he said.

«If it does not work out in our favor, we will continue peacefully.and claiming where you can claim and doing everything you can legallyl,” Raimondo said.

Abuses in garden 31 and the conflict with ATEN

After dozens of complaints of sexual abuse in garden 31 last year, this year they were made public similar situations in the gardens 32, 23 y 47. Con interventions in the homes of the accused teachers and protests in the CPE, Provincial ATEN gave a press conference and asked that do not accuse all teachers.

On that occasion, the union stated that the complaints have triggered “violent actions, intimidation and threatsfacts that we want to repudiate because they continue endangering the physical and psychological integrity of workers of Education”.

They also indicated that there cannot be a “free zone on social networks”, because “it is It is hurting the families, the children, the teachers, the teachers». Also ATEN denounces violence and lack of protection of teacherswhich he considers threatens the bond between the family and the school.

Both the garden families and the union have held countless protests in the streets, demanding justice or lack of protection.

“What bothers the most is the lack of empathy, because I believe that teachers, in addition to being teachers, should be mothers and fathers,” Raimondo said. Besides, He questioned the speech that they assure the union makes and that they are “political leaders or paid organizations or some sponsorship.

“Although the defense wants to hold on to the fact that the teacher They beat him out of his house, that’s a typical reprisal when there is a case of rape, a case of abuse, a case of femicide, it is a natural response, after there was no further persecution or continued attempts to do justice by his own hand,” he said.

The family spokesperson said that ATEN Capital “has tried to leave the group as violent, a group that squeezes outside the gardens and that is not the case, “he guaranteed. “Us we cannot vouch for a small group of people who acts as he comes to act, you have to know how to recognize when there are people who are acting well and there are people who are acting badly, “he said.

“In our opinion, ATTEN has never acted well because they have never put themselves in our place, what we need here is a little empathy from the unions, “he concluded.

