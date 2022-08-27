Home Entertainment “Family Friends” released a preview of a true story adaptation of a limited crime drama Family Friends_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Entertainment

“Family Friends” released a preview of a true story adaptation of a limited crime drama Family Friends_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

by admin
“Family Friends” released a preview of a true story adaptation of a limited crime drama Family Friends_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
“Family Friends”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time August 28th news, according to foreign media reports, the true crime limited drama “Family Friends” released a pilot trailer, and Peacock will be broadcast on October 6th. Starring Anna Paquin, Jack Lacy, Mckenna Grace, Colin Hanks, Leo Tipton and more, based on the true story of the Broberg family: The Family’s Daughter Jane was kidnapped several times over a period of time by a charming, paranoid family friend.

The story tells that Jane (Grace), the eldest daughter of Bob (Hanks) and Mary (Paquin), lives a happy traditional life in an idyllic American city where she trusts their family’s friends, neighbors Robert (Lacey), despite the latter’s plans to kidnap her, Jane never suspects. Robert slowly makes Jane turn against her family, using despicable means to corrupt officials and the family is torn apart.

Nick Antosca (“Teen Wolf”, “Hannibal”) served as writer and executive, and the real Jane and Mary Broberg participated in the production.

(Meng Qing)

(Editor in charge: Camus)

See also  Steve McCurry, the universe of a documentary maker

You may also like

“New God List: Yang Jian” Official: “New God...

Return of the Jedi Star Wars Series ‘Obi-Wan’...

[People need such writers and artists 13]Ding Yinnan:...

‘Tahr’ Releases New Trailer, Cate Blanchett’s Passionate Conductor

Jia Yike: An affordable big-name sound card? Universal...

‘Wanda and Vision’ director expected to direct new...

UltraLite MK5 ûרã Field MOTU ֮Ե

The Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra came to Sichuan for...

The whole world is waiting for you to...

IMAX participates in the 2022 ChinaJoy online exhibition...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy