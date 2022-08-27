“Family Friends”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time August 28th news, according to foreign media reports, the true crime limited drama “Family Friends” released a pilot trailer, and Peacock will be broadcast on October 6th. Starring Anna Paquin, Jack Lacy, Mckenna Grace, Colin Hanks, Leo Tipton and more, based on the true story of the Broberg family: The Family’s Daughter Jane was kidnapped several times over a period of time by a charming, paranoid family friend.

The story tells that Jane (Grace), the eldest daughter of Bob (Hanks) and Mary (Paquin), lives a happy traditional life in an idyllic American city where she trusts their family’s friends, neighbors Robert (Lacey), despite the latter’s plans to kidnap her, Jane never suspects. Robert slowly makes Jane turn against her family, using despicable means to corrupt officials and the family is torn apart.

Nick Antosca (“Teen Wolf”, “Hannibal”) served as writer and executive, and the real Jane and Mary Broberg participated in the production.

