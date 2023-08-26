Family Travels the World to Create Visual Memories for Children Losing Their Sight

Canadian Couple Travels the World with Children Facing Vision Loss

Edith Lemay and Sébastien Pelletier, a Canadian couple, have embarked on a year-long journey around the world with their four children, all of whom have been diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a rare genetic disease that causes vision loss over time. Their eldest daughter, Mia, was first diagnosed with the disease at the age of three, and her siblings, Colin, Laurent, and Leo, have also been diagnosed with the same genetic disorder. With no cure or effective treatment available, the couple decided to focus on creating lasting visual memories for their children.

The couple’s decision to travel the world with their children was inspired by the desire to expose them to beautiful and unique experiences. They wanted to fill their visual memories with the best and most beautiful images they could find. After spending years accumulating savings, the couple received unexpected financial assistance when Pelletier’s company was acquired, providing them with the means to embark on their journey.

Initially planned for July 2020, the family had to delay their trip due to the global pandemic and revised their itinerary several times. They started their adventure in Namibia, where they witnessed elephants, zebras, and giraffes up close before exploring other countries such as Zambia, Tanzania, Turkey, Mongolia, and Indonesia. The couple aimed to expose their children to different cultures, flora, and fauna that they wouldn’t have experienced at home.

In addition to creating lasting memories, the couple hopes that the trip will help their children develop resilience and coping skills as their eyesight deteriorates over time. Retinitis pigmentosa usually starts in childhood, and most people affected by the disease eventually lose most of their sight. The couple believes that traveling can teach valuable life lessons and help their children navigate the challenges they will face.

While Mia, the couple’s 12-year-old daughter, has known about her condition since she was seven, her younger siblings Colin and Laurent recently found out and have started asking difficult questions about their future. The family has been chronicling their journey on social media, where they have received support and encouragement from others facing similar challenges.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding their children’s condition, Lemay and Pelletier are focused on living in the present and making the most of their time as a family. They plan to return home to Quebec next year but are trying not to think too far ahead. The trip has taught them the importance of living in the moment and appreciating the beauty and experiences that life has to offer.

As their children continue to face future challenges, Lemay and Pelletier have found strength in their bond as a family. They hope that their journey will inspire others and serve as a reminder to appreciate the small wonders and joys of life.

