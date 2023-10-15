Home » Famous Actress Piper Laurie, Known for Memorable Roles in ‘Carrie’ and ‘The Hustler,’ Passes Away at 91
Famous actress Piper Laurie, known for her iconic roles in “Carrie” and “The Hustler,” has passed away at the age of 91, according to her representative. Laurie’s representative, Marion Rosenberg, confirmed her death, which occurred early Saturday in Los Angeles, but did not provide any details about the cause. Remembered as one of the greatest actresses of her generation, Laurie’s talents were praised by Turner Classic Movies, calling her one of the most celebrated and formidable actresses of the last half-century. Throughout her career, Laurie received Oscar nominations for her captivating performances in “The Hustler,” “Carrie,” and “Children of a Lesser God,” in addition to winning a Golden Globe for her role in the television series “Twin Peaks.”

