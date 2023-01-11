Original title: The famous director He Ping died at the age of 65 (theme)

Director of “Swordsman in Double Flag Town” and producer of “Party A and Party B” and other works (subtitle)

Beijing Youth DailyReporter Xiao Yang

According to the China Film Directors Association, after checking with his family, the former vice president and secretary-general of the China Film Directors Association, the famous director Mr. He Ping, suffered from cancer and suffered a sudden myocardial infarction. He died in Beijing in the early morning of January 10 at the age of 65. . As one of the fifth-generation directors, He Ping is well-known for films such as “Swordsman in Double Flag Town”, “Cannonball Double Lantern” and “Heaven and Earth Heroes”.

He Ping was born in Taiyuan City, Shanxi Province in October 1957. He started working in films in 1979. He directed his first film “We Are the World” in 1988 and the biographical film “Yoshiko Kawashima” in 1989. In 1991, he directed “Swordsman in Double Flag Town”, which is a pioneering work in the history of Chinese martial arts movies. It introduced a new narrative method to traditional martial arts movies. The film won the 1991 Chinese Film Golden Rooster Award for Best Fine Arts Award, 1992 Best Film Award at the 3rd Yubari International Thrilling and Science Fiction Film Festival in Tokyo, 1992 5th “China Times Evening News” Film Awards Annual Mainland Outstanding Film Award in Commercial Screening Category, 1993 Berlin Film Festival International Critics Awards. The films directed by He Ping also include “Cannonball Double Lantern”, “Sunshine Canyon”, “Heroes of Heaven and Earth”, “Rye Field”, “Back to Every Day of Being Loved” and so on.

In addition to being a director, He Ping is also a very good producer. In the late 1990s, during the reform of the cinema system, He Ping, as one of the first batch of film producers in the Chinese film industrialization system, planned and produced “Party A and Party B” “, “Be There or Be Square”, “Mobile Phone”, “Kekexil” and other excellent Chinese films.

He Ping once said that when he was a director, he would focus on artistic creation, but when he was a producer, he would pay more attention to issues in the film industry. “I like the individual artistic creation of films and the industry as a whole. I hope to be a professional filmmaker, which includes professional directors, professional screenwriters and professional producers.”