The iPhone camera function has improved rapidly in recent years, and it is normal for directors to use the iPhone to shoot short films or independent films. Today, though, well-known director Steven Spielberg chose the iPhone for a music video with singer Marcus Mumford.

It was Spielberg’s first directing a music video, and he was helped by his wife, Kate Capshaw. Kate Capshaw is the producer and art director of the video. Together they helped Marcus shoot the video.

Spielberg shot the video directly with the iPhone in hand, without the use of a third-party mount or stabilizer. At the moment, it’s unclear which iPhone was used, but the overall stabilization of the video is good. The entire video is in black and white style, with the singer holding the guitar and singing slowly. The song in this video is Mumford’s latest single “Cannibal”. Finally, this video is not a collaboration with Apple and is an independent work.