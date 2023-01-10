Home Entertainment Famous dubbing artist Su Xiu passed away at the age of 97: He used to dub for Shanghai Film Animation “The Book of Heaven” – yqqlm
Famous dubbing artist Su Xiu passed away at the age of 97: He used to dub for Shanghai Film Animation “The Book of Heaven” – yqqlm

Famous dubbing artist Su Xiu passed away at the age of 97: He used to dub for Shanghai Film Animation “The Book of Heaven” – yqqlm

The famous dubbing artist Su Xiu passed away at the age of 97: he used to dub the Shanghai Film Animation “Book of Heaven”

According to the news on January 8, according to the post of host Cao Kefan, at 19:26 on January 7,Su Xiu, the dubbing director of Shanghai Film Translation Factory, famous dubbing actor and writer, died of illness at the age of 97.

It is understood that Su Xiu was born in Changchun in 1926. Since 1950, she has successively served as the translation team of Shanghai Film Studio, dubbing actor and translation director of Shanghai Film Translation Factory. He has dubbed hundreds of dubbed films and cartoons, and directed more than 70 dubbed films.

Dubbing masterpieces include the old fox demon in “The Book of Heaven”, Miss Daisy in “Drive for Miss Daisy”, and Ivy in “Dr. Incarnation”.

The famous dubbing artist Su Xiu passed away at the age of 97: he used to dub the Shanghai Film Animation

It is reported that the animated film “Book of Heaven” was born in 1983 and was produced by Shanghai Animation Film Studio.Adapted from “Legend of Pingyao”, the first novel of gods and demons in China compiled by Luo Guanzhong and Feng Menglong,Select an excerpt from the story of Monk Danzi and the Fox Spirit.

In November last year, “The Book of Heaven 4K Commemorative Edition” was released nationwide. The film is not simply a rough restoration of the original film through AI and other technologies. In order to present the best effect, the production team also invited the original director Qian Yun Mr. Da came to watch, and on the basis of ensuring the original film, he realized the transcendence of picture quality.

