[Kyodo News Agency, August 9th]It was learned on the 9th that Issey Miyake, a Japanese designer and cultural medal winner who was famous all over the world for his innovative fashion design that broke the existing concept of fashion, died of liver cell cancer in a hospital in Tokyo on the 5th at the age of 84. age. He was born in Hiroshima City.

Miyake graduated from Tama Art University, held a fashion show in New York in 1971, and was active in Paris and Tokyo.

While promoting traditional Japanese culture, he created an innovative style that broke through the boundaries of Eastern and Western cultures, pursued the relationship between clothes and the body through the concept of “one piece of cloth ready-to-wear”, and successively launched many works of high artistic value.

Miyake suffered the atomic bombing of Hiroshima at the age of 7. After the then US President Barack Obama proposed a “nuclear-free world” in 2009, Miyake broke his long-term silence and wrote an article on his own nuclear explosion experience and contributed to the New York Times. “I found that in order to make nuclear weapons disappear from the world, we must tell the experience of nuclear explosions.” The words he wrote in the article caused heated discussions. (Finish)