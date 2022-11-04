Source Title: Famous Writer and Screenwriter Shi Zhongshan: The Miscellaneous Feelings of Siren Ruohong Reading Li Lin’s “Heartbeat”

I remember when I first met Li Lin one day in early 2000, a good comrade-in-arms who came to Beijing from Northeast China introduced his cousin Mr. Huo to me. Since then, I have become Mr. Huo’s “big brother”, and Mr. Huo is Li Lin’s husband. I remember when I first met Li Lin, she was pregnant, and when we chatted, she sat beside her husband and wife, so quiet that she didn’t say a word. When she turned her eyes politely, or greeted her, she still didn’t speak, she just smiled quietly, looking peaceful and quiet. “Heartbeat” by Li Lin I have been with Mr. Huo for a long time, and we can see each other several times a year. Of course, we can see Li Lin every time, until she has a child, and the child is getting older. Because the children were going to school later, their family moved to the neighborhood where I live, only one road apart, and it is not too much to say that the neighbors are neighbors. Before I knew that Mr. Huo and Li Lin had been working in the company, I remember that the two split up shortly after the child went to school. At that time, I was busy shooting film and television dramas. I was often not in Beijing, and I met occasionally. Mr. Huo and Li Lin became very interested in investing in film and television or film and television itself. From the perspective of laymen, they kept asking questions. . Although I have been friends for many years, it is not easy for me to explain too much, because an industry is complicated and cannot be explained clearly in one or two sentences. I know that they are eager to love the film and television industry. Later, Mr. Huo saw through the red dust and rarely showed his face. Li Lin is still in contact with me, and every time we meet, the topic is naturally inseparable from film and television. Intermittently, I know that she has joined the new company, and her appearance is sometimes happy and sometimes tired. As a big brother, I can only give her encouragement or comfort. In the workplace, there is no one who does not worry about getting involved. No matter what state Li Lin was in, she was dressed for the workplace, came in a hurry and left in a hurry. From the workplace to the family, these are the two battlefields of every workplace person. When you look closely, they are all chicken feathers. Some time ago, I suddenly heard that Li Lin went to the director department of the Film Academy to study for a year. When she told me the news, I was both surprised and delighted. Surprisingly, how could she make such a determination, a year is not a short time for a person who is not young. The happy thing is that she can finally get away from the workplace temporarily, and cultivate her mind for a while in the school. Sure enough, since then, I have seen changes in the text of her circle of friends. Every circle of friends has become literary and artistic, talking about movies and life. Every circle of friends is very inspirational, not only to encourage others, but also to encourage themselves. Gradually, I realized that it was inevitable for Li Lin to spend a whole year to study and further study. Her heart has always been literary and artistic from the very beginning, but it was a coincidence that she did not embark on this path when she was still young. See also The TV series "Huakaishan Township" was broadcast on CCTV's prime time During the year of further study, she talked more about movies and classmates. At this time, she became a student and was confused by the study pressure. It was not until then that I suddenly realized that after I met Li Lin, her life has been sailing against the current. She is fighting against herself and against fate. In the eyes of her friends, she should have been the same as her husband. She didn’t need so much pressure, slowed down her life, did her own thing easily, or simply lived a simple life without work. If it was like that, it would not be Li Lin. Li Lin, who finished her advanced studies, once again threw herself into a new industry. To take time out of her busy schedule, she wrote the film review “Heartbeat”. I wasn’t at all surprised when she told me about the upcoming publication two months ago. I feel that everything Li Lin does is natural, because of her character. Thirty articles are included in this book. Twenty-nine film reviews. It is better to say that it is her personal perception. About movies, about life. She thinks before the movie and dreams of movies in her life. When we appreciate the movie, we actually walk into the lives of strangers, cry and laugh with them, and think about life together. Some people say that when human beings think, God laughs. In fact, if we humans are collectively thinking, thinking persistently, thinking seriously, God and any natural force will feel terrible. In Li Lin’s book “Booming Heart”, through film after film, she is thinking, sublimating, and let the smart words hold her up, cross the mountains, cross the sea, and pursue her dream. Art Road. For Li Lin, “Heartbeat” is not only a book about movies, but also a life growth note for her. She was chasing bits and pieces, magnifying in the sun, and heading towards the next station of life in high spirits. The people of Sri Lanka are like a rainbow, and when they meet above, they know there is. Li Lin is the one who is not satisfied with the status quo in life and moves forward bravely. At the corner of life, she is destined to meet her. Opportunities are reserved for those who are prepared. Li Lin is like a general who goes on an expedition. She is always ready, dresses herself neatly, and is ready to go out. The man was wearing a rainbow, and countless Fang Zhiyou were waiting for her not far away. 