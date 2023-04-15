After the huge wave of hype in the latest installment The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom tractorNintendo seems to have nailed down the number of rogue copyright lawsuits it has filed against YouTube creators, and at least one of them has been dragging on. In his latest video, Moreno “PointCrow” begs Nintendo to leave his channel alone, as it recently filed dozens of additional lawsuits over his videos.

Skyward Sword HD revisits the mistakes that led to Breath of the Wild

“Please call off these strikes and charges, or at least start a dialogue with us so we can move forward with excitement and I’m sure you’ll enjoy seeing your future games,” Moreno said. in nintendo video Posting on YouTube on April 14, he said he was vetted by his lawyers. The order comes after the Switch maker apparently ramped up its copyright claims and strikes on the Morino channel, bringing the total to 28, including videos targeting older, unrelated videos. breath of the wild It’s like a Wii Sports game.

Nintendo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nintendo starts targeting Zelda After uploading a video on the speedrunner’s YouTube channel on April 6 breath of the wild multiplayer mode commissioned and released to the public. Despite making videos featuring challenges and other modified content over the years, this appears to be the first time Nintendo has said it has any issues with the content. Moreno tweeted about it at the time, criticized the move and asked the publisher to reverse its decision.

He now says Nintendo did the opposite , a follow-up to copyright claims he has made against more than 20 other videos throughout his career in the content industry. While most list “mod” in the title, at least one includes generic gameplay with commentary. “These deletions may have started as modified content, but they have become something else entirely,” Moreno said in his latest video.

April 23, another Zelda Youtuber Croton said 10 of their streams and two videos had “disappeared” from the platform. “No answers, no context, just copyright takedowns,” they wrote on Twitter.One of the videos actually has nothing to do with the mod, just a file Zelda Challenge to run.

In his video, Moreno accused Responsibility Paradise of ignoring creator guidelines against him and defended the site he edited. breath of the wild The stream, which has racked up tens of millions of views, has helped keep the enthusiasm for the six-year-old game alive. “To be clear, I never encourage piracy of Nintendo games,” he said. “Mods you consign are not for sale, all codes are custom, which means it’s free from Nintendo Originals.”

Just before many content creators are poised for a flood of interest from fans and viewers release kingdom of tears next monthNow, Moreno is tired of making content for the game, lest arbitrary copyright claims continue.It’s kind of scary because the precedent they set in this case will likely apply to their next version The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom“Based on their decision to remove challenge and gameplay videos and modify content, it would be very difficult for any content creator to publish creative concepts without worrying about Nintendo exercising copyright on videos under their own policies,” he said.

Moreno initially planned to appeal the copyright claims and defend his videos on fair use grounds, but now says those legal efforts could cost millions of dollars and could jeopardize his YouTube channel, which has more than 1.6 million subscribers s future.He recently tweeted: “It’s hard to get excited about this kingdom of tears when Zelda It’s being nuked from YouTube. “