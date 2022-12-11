[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing Time, December 09, 2022]Mainland actress Fan Bingbing, who has been banned for more than four years for being involved in a tax evasion scandal, has tried various methods to make a comeback in China to no avail. Defined by the official media as a “bad artist”, she changed her strategy in performing arts activities in the past year and shifted her career focus to Hong Kong and South Korea. The outside world interprets that Fan Bingbing may make a full comeback in Hong Kong and South Korea in 2023.

As a former first-line actress in mainland China, Fan Bingbing was fined more than 880 million yuan (RMB, the same below) by the official tax bureau due to her involvement in tax turmoil in 2018. For the new work, even the “Ba Qing Biography”, which was filmed before the accident and cost about 270 million yuan, was ordered to be banned. scene, whose name was also removed from the poster.

To make matters worse, the major production crews also issued a ban on Fan Bingbing. She can only make money by creating her own beauty care brand “FanBeauty”.

Although Li Yu, the director of many films such as “Guanyin Mountain” with Fan Bingbing, once revealed Fan Bingbing’s comeback plan after Fan Bingbing paid the official fine stipulated by the CCP, but it seems that “only the sound of stairs” has passed after 3 years. Perhaps because of the changing political climate in China, the cooperation between the two has not progressed.

Fan Bingbing, who has been struggling for a long time on the verge of a comeback, sees no hope of making a comeback in the mainland. In the past year, she has not only flown to South Korea to meet with the director of “Day of Landing”, but also participated in the Korean drama “Insider” at the beginning of the year. Won the “Outstanding Asian Actor Award” at the 27th Busan International Film Festival in South Korea. Although due to the epidemic, Fan Bingbing did not come to the scene to accept the award, but in the pre-recorded video, she expressed her thanks in English and revealed the progress of her comeback. She said that she looks forward to cooperating with more Korean directors, producers, and actors, and will go to the Busan International Film Festival next year, and shouted to fans: “See you next year!”

In addition to her gains in South Korea, the 41-year-old Fan Bingbing also sees Hong Kong as a chance for a comeback. In October of this year, when Fan Bingbing and her parents went to Hong Kong to meet the media, she generously explained the purpose of her visit to Hong Kong: “I have a job and something to do.” At that time, some Hong Kong media pointed out that Fan Bingbing’s trip was to meet a group of filmmakers, which was suspected to pave the way for her comeback , trying to use film and television resources outside the mainland to fully return to the public eye.

