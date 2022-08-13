Home Entertainment Fan-made DIY “God of Gods Ragnarok” PS5 console game elements are full of details_Fan_In progress_Player
While God of War: Ragnarok is still three months away from release, it’s definitely the focus of much anticipation. Fans of this game often express their love for the game by creating based on the game.

Recently, a Brazilian couple “Fan2fanbr” in the Reddit forum shared their rice-made version of the “God of War: Ragnarok” PS5 console. The author DIYed the entire body shell and adopted “God of War: Ragnarok”. In the classic blue, gold and gray color scheme, the bear wolf logo symbolizing Kui Ye and Atreus has also been added.

This work has also been loved by other players. Everyone said that it was done well. Some players even claimed to buy 20, and some people expressed doubts about its heat dissipation performance.

“God of War: Ragnarok” is an action-adventure game produced and published by Sony.Return to Sohu, see more

