Entertainment

by admin
2022-10-03 17:13

Source: Homeless Stars

Original title: Family portrait of "Ragnarok", a funny style of rice making, but Lord Kui still didn't smile

Recently, freelance illustrator MissRoMayo released a fan-made “God of War: Ragnarok” family portrait group portrait, which he said was created in collaboration with Santa Monica Studios and PlayStation.

In the painting, the representative characters of “God of War: Ragnarok” gathered at the table, and both new characters and old characters from the previous generation appeared. Although blessed with a funny style, Lord Kui still looks serious.

“God of War: Ragnarok” is an action-adventure video game developed by Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The same is based on Norse mythology, with ancient Norway as the background. The theme of the story will revolve around Ragnarok, which brought the end of Norse mythology. The game will launch on November 9, 2022, so stay tuned.

