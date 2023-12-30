Fan organizations unite against Milei’s DNU: the country is not for sale, neither are the clubs

Plaza Lavalle explodes with complaints. On this Wednesday of intense sunshine, thousands of people joined the mobilization called by the CGT against the DNU launched by President Javier Milei. There are state, judicial, truck drivers, journalists, bus drivers, in short, workers from all areas who, in front of the Courts, share the need and urgency to be heard. And in this tide of indignation and concern, the ball also has its meeting point: Talcahuano and Viamonte. In that corner, members of the three coordinators that bring together representatives of the Argentine soccer clubs gather: the Human Rights, the Fans, and the Feminist. Each one with their shirt, but with a single claim: the country is not for sale, neither are the clubs.

Never before had the three groups shared activities or mobilizations. It’s the first time and they know it won’t be the last.

Neither rivals nor enemies. A Boca shirt hugs another from Independiente, one from Banfield marches together with another from Lanús. Today there are no classics: what is played in Plaza Lavalle is a friendly. The little songs are slogans that will multiply into hashtags. Because beyond the colors, they all share the same certainty: this match is played against rivals who do not wear soccer jerseys.

The three coordinators who met in the mobilization have a common origin: they were born between 2016 and 2018, years of Mauricio Macri in the presidency and the advance of that ghost that threatens to stain the ball: the Sports Joint Stock Companies. Today they went out on the field again to play against the same rival, but the scenario is more turbulent.

“We march against the DNU that proposes the legalization of public limited companies,” says Paula Sestúa, representative of Deportivo Merlo in the Fan Coordinator. The risks are very great. With the SAD the clubs are going to stop being social environments. In Merlo, for example, the club is a refuge for the kids, it works as a place of shelter. In the promotion clubs there is a lot of social contention. And the serious thing about corporations is that they leave people out.”

Mónica Santino, player, coach, pioneer of women’s soccer and Vélez fan, also supports the claim of the group in which she participates, the Feminist Soccer Coordinator. At her side, Maia Moreira, a Lanús shirt tattooed on her skin, comments: “Although the three coordinators have different origins and campaign for their particular causes, we share a common agenda which is to maintain that the clubs belong to the members and the partners.”

Lanús is, according to a version that was launched by an unknown YouTuber and was replicated as if it were verified, one of the six clubs targeted by the business group that owns Chelsea to manage. El Granate responded to the rumor with the club’s statute: in a statement they explain that in a 1999 assembly “unanimously the door to sports corporations was definitively closed” and they also add that the club “strongly and unwaveringly reiterates its rejection of “the imposition of public limited companies in Argentine football.”

In Plaza Lavalle the midday sun warms spirits even more. The deconcentration takes away the echo of the songs. The slogans are rolled up with the flags. The fans are satisfied: they returned to the streets to demand what is theirs. And they know that it doesn’t end here, that this match is long, one of those finals with overtime and penalties. For this reason, between gestures of complicity and some soccer chicana, they are already planning activities for January. A flag is proposed. Good idea, they agree. 2024 will be, you know, a year of struggle.

In Córdoba too

The CGT Córdoba and the two local CTAs also mobilized on Wednesday at noon in front of the Courts of the Capital of the province. And there were the members of the Cordoba branch of the Fan Coordinator. Representatives of the 37 clubs that comprise it joined together to complain against the presidential DNU that promotes joint stock companies in football clubs.

They gathered in the front line, on the steps of the Courts, behind a flag with the legend “No to the SAD. The clubs belong to the members.” In the group there are representatives of AFA clubs, the Córdoba league and neighborhood clubs that participate in amateur leagues. To a greater or lesser extent, all institutions promote essential social work. “We defend that club model, the one that embraces our communities,” explains Néstor Mazzei, president of the Coordinator and Institute fan. And he adds: “The DNU dynamites most of the spaces of social life as we knew them until now in Argentina.”

