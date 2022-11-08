Fan Xiaotian, who began publishing works in 1976, was the deputy editor-in-chief of the literary publication “Zhongshan” magazine. Now, over sixty years old, he has entered the film circle again and directed his first film “Paper Troopers”.

The film “Paper Cavalry” is adapted from the novels “Cavalry” and “Paper” by writer Su Tong. Because of its unique film style and bold and innovative artistic exploration, it has been favored by many film festivals at home and abroad and has won many awards, such as the Best Screenplay Award at the Macau International Film Festival last year, and the Best Director Debut at the Vancouver Chinese Film Festival this year. Award and the 55th Houston International Film Festival Special Jury Award.

Fan Xiaotian says he is a “movie fancier”, but his passion makes the 68-year-old dedicate the rest of his life to movies. “I like movies, I like them very much. If God doesn’t let me live, then I can’t help it. As long as I live, as long as I don’t have Alzheimer’s disease, I will definitely continue to film, and I will definitely improve. “

“The brain is broken”, more than 180 people discussed the final script of “Paper Troopers”

The movie “Paper Cavalry” tells the story of Zuo Lin, a young man with round legs, who has a small dream to ride a horse in the most prosperous part of the city; A Zheng, a rich second generation, wants to defeat Zuo Lin to win his friendship, and set up a plan to make his girlfriend Qingqing close. Zuo Lin, but he didn’t expect Zuo Lin to enter Qingqing’s heart step by step. This triangular love story on the surface is endowed with new narrative features and more profound meaning because of the stylization of “writer’s film”.

“Paper Cavalry” is not the first time that Fan Xiaotian has collaborated with writer Su Tong. The two are old friends for more than 40 years. “He and I have never discussed the price.” Fan Xiaotian and Su Tong both grew up in Suzhou, and they both read Northern Normal University, “Su Tong is my younger brother, and classmate Li Andong introduced us to each other, and later we became colleagues. When I was in “Zhongshan”, I published his novels “Mi” and “North of the City”, as well as “Baiyangdian” Short stories and essays such as Red Moon, Shu Nong or Southern Life and Running Wild. After leaving Zhongshan, I have successively filmed TV series adapted from three novels by Su Tong, and Paper Cavalry is our first film cooperation.”

Fan Xiaotian loves torturing himself to do some laborious things. In his words, he likes to do “something that breaks his brain”, “I like to be a Don Quixote who fights with windmills, a joke, and it’s a lot of fun— —When I was in kindergarten, I was tricked by my friends to touch the wires, and my thumb was swollen by electricity.

After the first draft of the “Paper Troopers” script was completed, Fan Xiaotian sent it to Su Tong to read. Su Tong felt that this adaptation was too tiring, so he might as well revise it completely according to his original novel, which was labor-saving and safe. However, Fan Xiaotian had to make drastic changes according to his own ideas. As a result, the changes from the beginning to the end were no less than 50 drafts, and more than 50 versions were changed in the later editing.

In the end, the “Paper Troopers” script was discussed by more than 180 people from all walks of life. Fan Xiaotian said that the movie relies on the audience to buy tickets to watch it. “We want to make a movie that is both innovative and popular, and we must listen to opinions from all sides. I personally like to listen to different opinions, like and different. People collide with each other’s minds, and they can produce interesting things by chatting and chatting.”

Fan Xiaotian introduced that more than 180 friends who gave comments to the “Paper Troopers” script include writers, filmmakers, professors, middle school students, college students, graduate students, chefs, accountants, etc. In the thank you list, there is a graduate student from Fudan University, “At that time we Invite him and his classmates to come to the crew to communicate face-to-face. He scolded us at the Pingyao Film Festival. It doesn’t matter, we respect his ideas, we reserve our own views, and we hope to have the opportunity to continue to communicate with them in the future. People have different opinions.”

Interestingly, after the filming, Su Tong watched the unfinished clips for dozens of minutes. He felt that the presentation of the film was not as good as the script, and believed that the script was “a groundbreaking wonder, black humor, joke, irony, fashion, fantasy, and the script itself. should be awarded the prize.”

As a film debut, I am a bit capricious in pursuit

The first public appearance of “Paper Cavalry” was at the Pingyao Film Festival in 2020. After the screening, it caused a strong controversy, which left a deep impression on Fan Xiaotian. Fan Xiaotian said frankly, “I didn’t expect it.” He admitted that he had a lot of shortcomings in making a movie for the first time. “When I saw it on the big screen, I was shocked. Many places were rough, and some mouth shapes didn’t match. After Pingyao came back, we mainly Made some technical changes and made some adjustments to make it as easy as possible for the audience to understand.”

Regarding the controversy over the film’s expression method, Fan Xiaotian believes that it may be that they adopted an “impression” expression method for an uncomplicated and clear story. “Paper Cavalry” is the first work of Fan Xiaotian’s “Impression·Southern Writers’ Film”. Fan Xiaotian believes that a writer’s film should have its own unique way of seeing the world, and the characters in the film should also have their own way of seeing the world, “Whether it’s a writer, screenwriter, director or a character in a movie, the world in their eyes should be Different, even uncertain.”

At the end of “Paper Cavalry”, when Zuo Lin flew up on a paper horse, Ah Zheng was proposing to Qingqing. A Zheng’s voiceover said, “In the days that followed, Qingqing and I never looked for Zuo Lin again, and I don’t know why.” Fan Xiaotian said that they didn’t say the reason in the movie, “We can’t be sure that Ah Zheng is ashamed of Zuo Lin; I’m afraid that Qingqing will love Zuo Lin more and more; or he and Qingqing need to think about where their lives should go… Another example, Zuo Lin saw a black shadow in the alley attacking the bad guy recognized by the neighbors with a laundry mallet, Zuo Lin felt that the black image Dad is not like Dad, we just showed the laundry stick at Zuo Lin’s house, and we didn’t tell the audience whether it was or not.” Fan Xiaotian believes that this “impression” and “writer’s film” method is a habit of traditional appreciation to the audience. And the experience is a challenge, “Maybe we’ve gone too far.”

Fan Xiaotian said with a smile that “Paper Cavalry” was his debut film, and he was indeed a bit willful in his pursuit. After watching “Paper Troopers”, a famous director thought that the box office started at 500 million, and personally helped him cut a popular version, “But in the end we insisted on our pursuit.”

Many friends said to Fan Xiaotian that “Paper Cavalry” is a movie with a threshold for viewing, and requires the audience to have a certain amount of cultural accumulation. Fan Xiaotian said that they are actually learning from “Dream of Red Mansions”. For those who don’t want to burn their brains, just watch Bao Daichai’s love story, and those who like entanglement can study Jiao Da, Jia Zheng, Miao Yu, and Xue Pan. “Paper Cavalry can be read in this way: 1. Can a boy with round legs be a ‘cavalry’? 2. Do beautiful girls like rich children or interesting souls from poor people? In this case, the movie should not be difficult to understand.”

“Impression·Southern Writers’ Film” integrates literature, philosophy and color to think about where human beings should go

Although he is a “newcomer” in the film industry, Fan Xiaotian has made a fifteen-year plan, hoping to try “Impression·Southern Writers’ Film” for Chinese films.

Fan Xiaotian likes Impressionist painters. He hopes to learn Impressionist painting, especially Post-Impressionist painting, and integrate the literature, philosophy and color of “Impression·Southern Writers’ Film”, so as to better reflect the plight of culture, philosophy and human beings. Dilemma: “There are many narrative explorations of ‘Impressionism’. For example, are there innate differences between people in their way of thinking and thinking ability? Are the differences innate or formed? The most painful thing in life is misunderstanding and dislocation. The dance steps, no one can step on the same point, ‘Impression·Southern Writers Film’ should present and think: How do people get along and coexist?”

As for southern films, Fan Xiaotian believes that the culture and way of thinking of the South are more important than regions. There is no need to absolutely distinguish what the South is. Southern writers’ films should have a broad and open concept. Shanghai-based director Wu Yigong filmed the old Beijing-themed “Old Events in the South of the City”, which brought out the charm of the south; Shaanxi’s director Zhang Yimou turned the “Wives and Concubines in Groups” written by Suzhou writer Su Tong into “Red Lanterns High Hanging”, which shot the northern part. a feeling of.

Fan Xiaotian believes that what the writer’s film pursues is to look at all beings, including himself, with a unique look of compassion, “think more about the cultural soil where the character grew up, what he thinks and does, how he and other people What kind of relationship is formed, what kind of contradictions and conflicts occur; how he faces the endless misunderstandings and dislocations in life; where he will go in the face of setbacks and difficulties.”

In Fan Xiaotian’s view, whether it is an adaptation of a novel or an original script, a filmmaker should express his unique views in the film and give the film a strong personal style. A mediocre and uncreative film cannot be called a writer’s film.

Make trouble, fail, make trouble, fail again, until—what if it succeeds?

Why did you decide to enter the film and television industry from a writer and an associate editor of a literary magazine? Fan Xiaotian recalled that in the early 1990s, Wang Shuo, Ye Daying, and Chen Xiaoming worked together as a Beijing current affairs and cultural affairs consulting company. , and then I became the general manager of their Jiangsu branch. Later, director Zheng Xiaolong also hired me as the general manager of Ivy Southern Company, and I am grateful to them so far.”

After filming and producing many popular TV series such as “Bright Spring Pig Bajie”, “Wulin Wai Shi”, “Ping Zong Xia Ying”, “Lu Bu and Diaochan”, “Red Pink”, “Ip Man” and “Divorce Guide”, Fan Xiaotian is now entering the film industry. He said he has always had a strong interest in film, and went to see “inside” films when he was in college. He recalled that once, Liu Heng got an “internal” movie ticket and took him to the China Film Archive to watch “Casablanca”. The two went out of the cinema and sat on the curb of Xiaoxitian to chat, “Liu Heng and I discussed At the time, I didn’t fully understand the strengths and weaknesses of “Casablanca”, and I re-watched the film a few years ago, and I admired Liu Heng, who was so good back then.”

Fan Xiaotian has had the idea of ​​making a movie for many years. During the filming of “Bright Spring Pig Bajie”, I talked to Tao Hong, and later I talked to Mei Ting and Xu Jinglei about filming, “In the more than ten years of cooperation with screenwriter Zhang Tan, we estimated that we have talked about it a hundred times. Filmmaking has never been put into practice. A few years ago, I suddenly felt that I had reached this age, and if I could make 10 unique films in my lifetime, I would be very happy.”

Being a director is bound to face the conflict between art and business. How to pursue the balance between entertainment and artistry in movies? As a director, what is the bottom line that cannot compromise and give up? Fan Xiaotian said that his requirement for being a director is to see the plight of human beings with compassion, and to fly towards the light with the spirit of romanticism forever.

What he won’t compromise or give up is innovation. “Innovation has always been rooted in my soul, and I like to do things that open up my mind. When I was in “Zhongshan”, I edited and distributed Wang Anyi, Wang Shuo, Ye Zhaoyan, Shi Tiesheng, Bi Feiyu, Zhu Sujin, Liu Heng, Liu Zhenyun, Su Tong, Yu Hua and many other writers with unique styles, they are all big celebrities now, and now they are making movies, we also hope to make different movies.”

Therefore, Fan Xiaotian is not afraid of failure and is not afraid of being scolded, “From another point of view, it is normal for innovative things not to be accepted or even to be scolded at the beginning – Italian neorealist films began to be regarded as ‘slandering Italy’, and the audience at that time. These films, regarded as masterpieces by later generations, did not buy it; French New Wave films were also called outliers by mainstream European filmmakers at the time. The value of these films is now widely recognized.”

Because of this, Fan Xiaotian is very optimistic about his film career: make trouble, fail, make trouble again, fail again, until – what if it succeeds? He said that when he filmed “Bright Spring Pig Bajie”, many TV stations wanted to withdraw the film. Jia Xiaohu of Harbin TV asked his children and classmates to watch it. The children liked it very much. “Of course, there are also many critics who think we are too foolish. I wrote an article of several thousand words on my own initiative, self-criticism and self-praise, submitted it to the People’s Daily, and it was published. Now I make a movie. The same is true, if you fall and get up, it doesn’t matter if you fall and get up again. There is no way in the world, you just walk. It’s better to be drowned in the mud than lying flat.”

would rather less at the box office and keep something that the writer wanted to pursue

Fan Xiaotian, together with a dozen writers and artists, proposed the concept of “Southern School Writers’ TV” very early: “wet breath, gentle spirit, beautiful thoughts”, and filmed hundreds of episodes of “Southern School Writers’ TV Series”, Such as Su Tong’s “Guide to Divorce”, “Why Girls Cry”, “Red Pink”, Ye Zhaoyan’s “Fengyue”, Fan Xiaoqing’s “Old Bank”, “Cadre”, Huang Beijia’s “Gone with the Wind”, “Pike-style Revolver” and Lu Xun’s “Ah Q” The Story”, Tian Han’s “The Death of the Famous”, etc. Therefore, Fan Xiaotian believes that his advantage as a film director is literature.

At present, literature is still nourishing Fan Xiaotian’s creative life. He revealed that “Impression·Southern Writers’ Film” has reserved a large number of film projects, most of which are novel adaptations, “For example, we are working on the ‘Chinese Countryside Epic Trilogy’, One of them was adapted from my sister Fan Xiaoqing’s novels “Barefoot Doctor Wan Quanhe” and “Night Return”, which my sister Fan Xiaoqing nominated for the Mao Dun Literature Award. In addition, we are also adapting Bi Feiyu’s novel “Narrative”, Huang Beijia’s novel “Dangerous Game”, Jiang Limin’s novel “Heart Tribulation”. I also want to cooperate with writers from Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai to select some short stories to adapt and combine them into a feature film called “Jiangnan Love Story”.”

Although he is 68 years old, Fan Xiaotian has a very youthful heart and calls the planned commercial blockbuster “Youth Blockbuster”, “We hope that there will be a writer’s spirit that will always be youthful in the commercial blockbuster. Keep some of the things that writers want to pursue. We still hope to make the audience feel the impact on the spiritual and emotional levels while making the visual impact. Liu Zhenyun once said: ‘The real blockbuster is the torrent of people’s hearts, and the torrent is as big as the work is. .'”

The more I don’t know, the more I want to read, the more I want to think

As a newcomer to the film, Fan Xiaotian said that he is too lacking in many aspects and will work hard on the ground. As an old man in the literary world, Fan Xiaotian suggested that young people should still read. “I often tell young people in the company, I am so old, God will tell me to report at any time, I still read books every day, how many years can I use the books I read every day? Decades. Besides, isn’t the reading process unhappy? Happy? At least I won’t get depression.”

Fan Xiaotian said that when he was 3 years old, he was nicknamed “I know everything”, but now he feels that he doesn’t know anything, “This change was brought about by my reading and experience – when I was young, I liked to argue with people. , Many friends say that I have a strong mouth, Bi Feiyu wrote the preface to my novel “A Rib of Xiaotian”, and wrote: “Xiaotian’s eloquence has a characteristic, when he is very reasonable, he is righteous and strong. , when he occupies five points, he is still righteous, what if he only occupies three points? Then Xiaotian must be unreasonable and strong. When he is strong, his reason slowly grows. It’s straight again. There’s nothing to do. Debating with him is really a thankless thing.’ And Huang Xiaochu, until today, when he meets me, he always greets me first: I don’t fight with you, I can’t fight with you.”

Fan Xiaotian said with a smile that he has long since stopped arguing, “Now, I will express my own opinions on things I am sure of. If other people’s opinions are different from mine, I will not ask them to agree with me. My wall It is written: Don’t do endless thought work – I know that we can’t change other people’s ideas. I will put the temporarily unacceptable or incomprehensible ideas into the cochlea, and keep reading, asking, and thinking. I now feel more and more that I don’t know anything, and this is from my own life experience. The more I don’t know, the more I want to read and think.”

In Fan Xiaotian’s company, there are many young screenwriters and planners who don’t know a lot of names when they are making records. Most people are stuck there. And the young screenwriters and planners who listened to my words and learnt have made rapid progress. You must read more, watch and watch, and you will become familiar with it. Only when you are familiar can you gradually form your own opinions. , one’s own opinion is insight, common sense, knowledge and insight are different, and only with unique insight can truly good works be made.”

Fan Xiaotian also suggested that young people read books other than their conventional thinking, or books that make up for their shortcomings. For example, if you are not familiar with painting, just look at the history of painting, which is novel and fun. Reading books in combination with work is also a good way. “When we made the movie “Shanghai Ears”, I and other screenwriters and planners read books by intellectuals of the Republic of China. Young people say that I was admitted to university after the “Cultural Revolution”, but some young people who worked harder than me went straight to graduate school. Others don’t read books, you see, it’s fine. I’m too old now. I can’t remember, so I’m going to try harder.”

Text / reporter Zhang Jia

Photo courtesy/Fan Xiaotian