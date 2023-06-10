Home » Fanan team releases Sultana 2, sample-based Darbuka drum machine plugin
Fanan team releases Sultana 2, sample-based Darbuka drum machine plugin

Fanan team releases Sultana 2, sample-based Darbuka drum machine plugin

Fanan team releases Sultana 2, a darbuka drum machine for Windows.

Sultana 2 is a slot-driven Darbuka drum machine with something new. It uses 60 darbuka drum kit elements, making it one of the most detailed darbuka instruments on the market. Each drum element can be tuned and styled individually. It also includes a new “color” tool that can give each sound a unique character (fussy, crisp, glassy or metallic). There are also built-in effects, including a zelda filter that fully colors the overall sound.

Sultana is not only a sampler, but also a MIDI sequencer. It uses an arranger keyboard-style sequencer, and each style can run 8 MIDI grooves at the same time, which can be switched instantly with a MIDI keyboard (C4 octave). Each variation has its own MIDI key number, with transitions synchronized to a defined tempo. Users can also program themselves, and then share style files with others.

The main function:

  • 60 sample slots.
  • Each element can be adjusted individually (volume, pitch shift, rotation, release and color).
  • Automatically controls the file manager.
  • 6 built-in effects.
  • 64-step arrangement-style sequencer, each style has 8 variations, each variation has a unique time symbol, and the MIDI keyboard can control the variation switch.
  • Extensible and customizable GUI.

Price: $25.

The demo version experience can be downloaded from the official website
https://www.fananteampro.com/sultana2

