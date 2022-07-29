Original title: Fangcao Gallery Launches Qixi Festival Digital Collection, FENDI Fendi Casa Opens Its First Flagship Store in Asia

Fangcao Gallery announced that it will launch a new Qixi-themed digital collection in collaboration with WhaleTalk, which will be launched online on the WhaleTalk APP from August 2nd to August 4th, 2022. The five digital collections on sale this Qixi Festival are from three contemporary young artists in China: Nie Jingzhu, Qin Weihong and Zhao Xiaomeng. The digital collection series launched this time is based on the theme of “love” and will be sold online on the occasion of the traditional Chinese festival Qixi Festival. These works aim to interpret the theme of “love” through artists’ diverse perspectives and art, and use digital collections as a bridge to popularize the fluidity of contemporary art and expand its audience.

As the Russian-born artist Marc Chagall said, “In art, as in life, everything is possible as long as it is based on love.” “At the same time, they all inject the beautiful expectation and meaning of “love” into the works. It reveals multiple interpretations based on the theme of “love”: the beautiful guardian of love, the longing for life, the innocence and sincerity of love, and the reflection on love. Each piece is limited to 10,000 copies, and the event will last for three days, ending at 12:00 on August 4, 2022. You can download and log in to the WhaleTalk APP, and follow the countdown to the online collection.

FENDI Fendi Casa

Shanghai opens Asia’s first flagship store

FENDI Casa announced that its first flagship store in Asia at No. 1818 Nanjing West Road, Shanghai will open in January 2023. The flagship store is located in the core business district of Jing’an District, where many well-known international fashion and design brands gather. Backed by the Jing’an Temple, which was built in 1216, this business district combines traditional Chinese style with the dynamism of a metropolis, with avant-garde architecture, luxury hotels, and restaurants of all kinds.

The flagship store, located on the ground floor of an iconic building, covers an area of ​​640 square meters and was completed by FENDI’s team of interior architects and interior designers, together with the brand’s artistic directors Kim Jones, Silvia Venturini Fendi and Delfina Delettrez Fendi. The outer façade is a microporous metal mesh structure, and the bright and transparent interior space can be seen through the wide windows. The interior features the iconic sequence of arches of the Palazzo Italia in Rome, one of the iconic elements that often appears in the FENDI Casa collection. The interior is decorated with Arabescato Vagli marble for columns and floors in a striking style, a continuation of the style of FENDI and FENDI Casa boutiques around the world.

Singapore Tourism Board and Wang Jiaer

Start global strategic content cooperation

Singapore Tourism Board and Wang Jiaer have launched a global strategic content cooperation with TEAM WANG records RYCE Bai Mi Fan and TEAM WANG design. Based on the common pursuit of “passion to create infinite possibilities”, the cooperation will focus on destination content, art design, music and cultural exchanges. Cooperate in multiple fields such as industrial layout, aiming to jointly promote the new development of Singapore’s tourism. Wang Jiaer, who has multiple identities, including creative director, music creator, TEAM WANG records and TEAM WANG design team founder, was pleasantly surprised to join. Through a series of creative activities, the “new” experience of the destination will be reconstructed, and a more diverse, more fashionable, more dynamic and more innovative charming Lion City will be presented to everyone.

The Singapore Tourism Board has always adhered to the core of enthusiasm, with a view to presenting Singapore’s wonderful fashion and fun in a brand-new form of experience through the rich and diverse cooperation content and innovative activity forms with TEAM WANG records.

Wang Jiaer will join hands with outstanding local musicians in Singapore and a number of Chinese artists to create a splendid TEAM WANG records (HUMAN REMIX) music night in the Lion City. At the same time, it is jointly organized by RYCE Baimifan and SUBLIME. This is also the first time that the HUMAN REMIX event has been held overseas. There will also be a number of young Chinese and Singaporean musicians and artists participating in the event to interpret Singapore’s splendid “new” nightlife with music and art.

Summer night flower language lace dream

Wang Zixuan performs Intimissimi Basic Bra

The romance of summer is never straightforward, it exists in the dusk after the hot day, in the morning dew dripping with blooming flowers, and in the gorgeous patterns woven by lace. In this long summer, Intimissimi teamed up with Wang Zixuan, the brand ambassador of Greater China, to present the basic bra series of the brand Basic Bra, conveying the brand concept of “Beautiful in Your Own Way”, and accompany you to spend a wonderful summer in lace. Explore the true self in the magnificent crocheted dreams and listen to the romantic secrets of the body.

Wang Zixuan, the spokesperson of the brand in Greater China, wore an Intimissimi Elena half-cup bra, writing a new Italian romantic annotation, and matching it with a mulberry silk suit. The soft tones are like the little rays of sunshine in the sunset, and the sense of laziness and sophistication is elegantly displayed. Soft and comfortable stretch lace creates a delicate and skin-friendly wearing experience.

The Intimissimi Elena Lace Half-Cup Bra features an elastic underwire at the bottom, providing firm support while remaining comfortable under the waistline. The wide-brimmed straps are more in line with the elegant curves of women, presenting a light and natural shaping effect; the deep V design has a high degree of penetration and can be easily hidden from the invisible, giving you a safe companionship. This bra is also available in four colors: black, light beige, dark blue and red, to meet diverse wearing needs, easily switch scenes, inject infinite elegance into the beauty of summer, and release charming appeal when swaying.

FURLA 2022 Pre-Fall Collection

The fusion and remodeling of individual elements and classic designs

Intense colors, accompanied by a pleasant breeze, inject plenty of vitality into early autumn. Whether it is flamboyant or restrained, the unrestrained personality is vividly interpreted on this early autumn stage. The balanced design of beautiful appearance and casual elements creates a unique style of FURLA 2022 early autumn series. The season is inspired by the tassel and rivet elements of the original rock style. The ingenious eye-catching color matching shows the unique personality of free people who are not bound. It marks the multiple collisions of exquisite craftsmanship and rich emotions, and creative interpretation of this dazzling season.

The FURLA MiaStella collection combines practicality, versatility and modernity with the aim of bringing a lively and cheerful mood to consumers through brightly decorated shoulder straps. As the brand’s most popular core collection, the elegant FURLA MiaStella collection is in perfect harmony with urban style: the collection, ranging from totes to bucket bags, adds a gypsy-inspired look in suede or Tassel in studded leather. Incorporating the allure of geometric minimalism, the MiaStella collection presents a new dome shape in three sizes, presenting a powerful collision of contemporary style and classic style.

The FURLA shoe collection continues to evolve at an innovative leap forward, striving to create new products for consumers. The arched metal logo of FURLA 1927 returns as the closure of the sandal; on the loafers, the brand’s classic logo shines brightly with rock studs. The elegant tone of the FURLA Lipari Flat Sandal is reflected in its endless glamour and purity, with the curved design of its leather strap shining in colorful stripes. This season’s FURLA Joy sneakers feature a striking pattern on the surface, and the combination of a marbled effect and neon colors is back for a new look.

Comfortable, elegant and healthy life

PORTS launches ATHLEISURE capsule collection

In the post-epidemic era, people look forward to regaining the peace and freedom of their minds. PORTS launched the ATHLEISURE capsule series, which uses excellent quality and classic prints to create casual sportswear options, to care for women’s yearning for a better and healthier life, and to advocate and support women’s continuous exploration and pursuit of freedom and elegance.

Following the increasingly diverse modern lifestyle, PORTS has launched a new ATHLEISURE capsule series, which aims to meet the vitality needs of elite women in all aspects of life. It perfectly integrates the concept of healthy lifestyle with the iconic aesthetics of PORTS, fully demonstrating elegance and beauty. A clever balance between practicality.

The PORTS 2022 ATHLEISURE capsule collection reinterprets the classic “Embrace P” print with smart brushstrokes. The highly recognizable PORTS Logo is interlocked, creating a three-dimensional layer and beauty like relief art. While taking into account the classic and elegant aesthetics, the series empowers practicality with technical fabrics and ingenious tailoring, with a wide range of items to meet different scenarios – including sports bras, short-sleeved tops, hoodies, cropped nylon jackets, high-waisted Leggings and more; accessories include a full “Embrace P” yoga mat, casual shoes, athleisure backpacks and more.

LA PERLA 2022 Chinese Valentine’s Day

The limited series Qintian is on the market

Encounter the heartbeat time, swaying pink romance, Italian luxury underwear brand LA PERLA specially launched the brand 2022 Chinese Valentine’s Day limited series. This series incorporates romantic atmosphere into Italian classics, specially designed pink lychees in the shape of a heart and blends them into the flowers expressing love, illuminating the sweet atmosphere of oriental Valentine’s Day.

LA PERLA has always been very good at carrying Italian romance with flower patterns. With exquisite embroidery craftsmanship, the flower patterns are inlaid on the soft and thin silk satin, creating a fragrant garden for women, making romance close to the skin and blooming tenderly. . This Qixi Valentine’s Day limited series is a combination of Italian classic floral elements and lychees shaped like a fiery heart, inadvertently spreading the Qixi Festival on silk.

The lychee shell is tough and the fruit is sweet, symbolizing solid and beautiful love. “The Qixi Festival in the world is a good time, and I am happy to see mandarin ducks knot lychees”. In the romantic feelings that span the years, the lychees with dreamy color, soft aroma and fragrant entrance carry the meaning of beauty, happiness and romance; lychees are also homophonic with the Chinese word for “connected branches”. , the two branches coexist together, but also describe the promise of staying together for a lifetime. When the love-filled LA PERLA heart-shaped lychee meets the flower-shaped pattern, enthusiasm and love are on the verge of breaking out.

PHI designer jewelry joins hands with sci-fi world

Launched a limited edition joint necklace

PHI Designer Jewelry has teamed up with Science Fiction World Magazine, and sincerely presents a new work of ingenuity – the City Coordinate Series “Sci-Fi World Coordinate Memory Limited Edition” commemorative necklace gift box.

The latitude and longitude of Science Fiction World Headquarters (Chengdu) is engraved on the front of the necklace, carrying modern human civilization with geographical scientific thinking. The irregular pendant gold coin is matched with the whole body platinum-plated, full of futuristic sci-fi and cyberpunk style, showing a variety of possibilities for genderless wearing.

The science fiction world has a long history and is the cradle of Chinese science fiction writers. “The Three-Body Problem” comes here, and “The Wandering Earth” starts here. Because of the existence of science fiction world, Chengdu is also known as the capital of science fiction in China. This time, PHI designer jewelry co-branded with it has won the support of top-notch sci-fi giants such as Han Song, He Xi, Pan Haitian and Wang Jinkang.

11 SKIES introduces the first KidZania in Greater China

11 SKIES, located in Sky City, Hong Kong International Airport, will become the first large-scale one-stop entertainment retail business landmark in Hong Kong.

11 Sky was built by New World Development with an investment of more than 20 billion Hong Kong dollars, with a total floor area of ​​353,000 square meters. It will have Hong Kong’s first large-scale indoor play space, including 8 world-class entertainment facilities that debuted in Hong Kong. With the theme of exploration, adventure and immersive experience, it can be open to customers of different ages around the clock.

