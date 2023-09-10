Fanny and Zhejiang Jiaotong University Unite for Electrifying Performance of ‘Rhythm of Jiangnan’ at Zhejiang Concert Hall

Musician Fanny Joins Hands with Zhejiang Jiaotong University for Exhilarating Performance of “Rhythm of Jiangnan”

Hangzhou, China – The Hangzhou Daily news was abuzz with excitement and astonishment as Zhejiang Symphony Orchestra’s “Rhythm of Jiangnan” 2023 music season special concert took place at the prestigious Zhejiang Concert Hall on September 8.

This performance marked a rare occasion for Zhejiang Jiaotong University in recent years, with the concert focusing on percussion instruments. The event brought together acclaimed musician Fanny, alongside Zhejiang Jiaotong University percussionists Li Chenxiao, Wang Ke, Zhao Hang, Wu Jian, Li Ruixin, and Xi Hangqi, who collectively delivered a thrilling performance for the enthusiastic audience.

Fanny is a multifaceted artist, known for her extraordinary talent in percussion. Over the past decade, she has graced the world stage and won numerous international percussion competitions. Alongside her prowess as a performer, she has also embraced the role of conductor, collaborating with esteemed orchestras such as the Leipzig Symphony Orchestra in Germany, the Anhalt Philharmonic Orchestra in Germany, the National Ballet of China Symphony Orchestra, and the Zhejiang Symphony Orchestra. Her versatility and dedication have solidified her position as one of the most dynamic young conductors in China. At just 29 years old, she was appointed as a distinguished professor at the China Conservatory of Music, leading the China Youth Philharmonic Orchestra to remarkable success. Fanny embodies both the intensity and personality of a performer and the responsibility and mission of an educator.

The concert commenced with a riveting rendition of Brazilian street music, “Fred,” setting an energetic tone for the evening. This was followed by the intriguing percussion duet “One Body,” the contemplative environmental-themed piece “Trash,” and the electrifying fusion of classical and rock music entitled “Chasing Shadows.” Each performance showcased the musicians’ impeccable skills and seamless coordination, eliciting thunderous applause from the captivated audience.

During the second half of the concert, Fanny mesmerized the crowd with two captivating solo pieces, effortlessly capturing their hearts and attention.

“In the first two performances of the season, I took on the role of conductor. This time, I returned to my roots and collaborated with my friends from the Zhejiang Symphony Orchestra in a percussion concert as a performer. I am extremely delighted,” expressed Fanny.

The collaboration between Fanny and Zhejiang Jiaotong University was a resounding success, demonstrating the power of music to unite artists from diverse backgrounds. Fanny’s immense talent and the collective efforts of the percussionists left an indelible impression on the minds of the audience, encompassing the essence of “Rhythm of Jiangnan.”

Source: Hangzhou Daily

Author: Correspondent Zhang Chong

Reporter: Jiang Xiong

Editor: Chen Dong

