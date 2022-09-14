Home Entertainment Fans begged “Don’t collapse the house” Wang Jiaer nodded in embarrassment – 8world Entertainment Lifestyle
Fans begged "Don't collapse the house" Wang Jiaer nodded in embarrassment – 8world Entertainment Lifestyle

Fans begged “Don’t collapse the house” Wang Jiaer nodded in embarrassment – 8world Entertainment Lifestyle

(Comprehensive news) Chinese actor Li Yifeng’s prostitution scandal accidentally spread to Wang Jiaer, Wang Yibo and other male stars. Wang Jiaer appeared at the US airport yesterday (13th), and some fans who picked up the plane said to him, “I hope you don’t collapse your house” , he nodded awkwardly.

Wang Jiaer showed up at the American airport, and when the fans picked him up, they said to him, “I hope you don’t collapse”, and then begged him to “don’t collapse the house.” In the exposed live video, fans kept talking around Wang Jiaer at the airport, and a female fan suddenly said: “Wang Jiaer, many people are broken now, I hope you don’t break down, come on, come on.” His fans kept shouting “Wang Jiaer won’t collapse” and told him not to put too much pressure on himself. While listening, Wang Jiaer covered the lower half of his face and mouth with letters sent by fans, and nodded frequently in response.

The remarks sparked heated discussions online, with netizens saying “it’s embarrassing to say this in person”. Others ridiculed Wang Jiaer’s behavior of covering his face, “I have no face to see people”, “I feel guilty”, “I feel that Wang Jiaer’s expression is a bit unnatural”, but immediately some fans helped to refute the rumor that Wang Jiaer was just because he didn’t shave . Fans helped to restore the situation at the time, referring to Wang Jiaer who had just got off the plane and said to fans, “My beard is really…” and then covered his face with the letter, but fans were all complimenting him on the side, and some people said, ” Everyone has hair.” Wang Jiaer’s eyes widened after hearing this.

