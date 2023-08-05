Fans of Luis Miguel believe that the one who goes on stage is a double of the singer

Luis Miguel began his long-awaited Tour 2023 with presentations in Argentina, but the news was overshadowed by the suspicion of fans who believe that the one who gives their recitals is not the Mexican. Given this suspicion, louis ventura went further and He assured that there are three doubles of the artist in the country and that the original is not in Buenos Aires.

Last August 3 was the date of Luis Miguel’s return to the stage and more than one was surprised by his physical appearance. While some said that “He looked very skinny” Others thought that the person who took the stage was a substitute for the interpreter of “Suave”.

In social networks they pointed out posts in which they pointed out: “He is not Luis Miguel, he looks more like Diego Boneta than this double”, “a phenomenon the clone of Luis Miguel”, “I see him too much, too thin, I don’t know if he had an eyebrow and hair implanted, is he another, his voice? As always, wonderful and unique.”, “They changed us again to the model that plays Luis Miguel, at least they would have brought him back.”

There were also those who were outraged by the questions: “It makes me angry that people do not believe that it is Luis Miguel, it is obvious, no one in the world has that voice and despite the fact that he looks old, he is still incredible, mature,” wrote a Twitter user.

The journalist Luis Ventura maintained that it is not the real Luis Miguel who performs the shows and that there are three doubles in the country. It is not the first controversial statement that he makes in relation to the singer, since he also affirms that the musician’s mother, Marcela Basteri, is alive in a neuropsychiatric hospital.

How was Luis Miguel’s first show in Buenos Aires

The moment the singer stepped onto the stage at his first show in Argentina, the crowd erupted in cheers and applause. The chords of “Could it be that you don’t love” marked the beginning of the recital. Then, the second song was “Love, love, love”, and continued with “Suave”. Fourthly, the singer opted for an old song that took on a new life thanks to “Luis Miguel, the series”: “guilty or not“. He also performed “Sleep with you”, one of the many compositions by Armando Manzanero for El Sol, and “I need you“.

Con “Until you forget me“, the connection between the artist and his Argentine fans became evident again, with a Movistar Arena singing in unison.

After “Give me some proof of love”, the giant screen announced that one of the most anticipated moments has arrived. “Boleros”, was read behind the singer, who began to sing a string of romantic classics that includes “Don’t talk to me anymore”, “You”, “The door” and “The boat”.

The Sun dazzled everyone with “Unforgettable”, “Under the table” and “I don’t know about you”, some of his greatest hits. Later, two other Manzanero classics arrived, “Como yo te amé” and “Somos novios”.

After “Te digo adiós”, the singer began one of the most emotional moments of the night. On the screen, the arrival of tangos was announced, and while a couple of dancers and a bandoneon player took over the stage, the Mexican star began to sing a series of songs that he popularized. Carlos Gardel and that he reinterpreted: “For a head”, “Volver” and “The day you love me”.

Luis Miguel carried out a simulated duet with another of the luminaries of music: Frank Sinatra. At this time, the audience enjoyed a joint performance of “Come Fly With Me”, the song that was part of the album “Duets” by the famous American crooner.

With “Tengo todo, excepto a ti” and “Entrégate,” the artist reached another highlight of the night, followed by a segment billed as “Mariachi.” This part of the show reached its highest point with performances such as “Si nos dejan”, “La Bikina” and “La media vuelta”.

Nearing the end, it marked the beginning of the section dedicated to the genre that catapulted him to international fame from an early age: pop. “Qué nivel de mujer” was the song chosen to begin, followed by one of his most acclaimed songs, “La incondicional”.

Finally, in an enthusiastic Movistar Arena with huge inflatable balls floating above the crowd, Luis Miguel concluded his performance with “Ahora te puedes marchar”, “La chica del bikini azul” and “When the sun heats“.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

