Fans Spot Inaccuracy in Christopher Nolan’s Film ‘Oppenheimer’ as 50-Star Flag Appears in 1945 Scene

Title: Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” Draws Rave Reviews but Faces Flag Flap

Subtitle: Fans Spot Historical Inaccuracy in Scene of Highly Acclaimed Film

Christopher Nolan’s latest film, “Oppenheimer,” has taken the box office and pop culture world by storm, becoming part of a phenomenon dubbed “Barbenheimer” and receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback from audiences and critics alike.

However, eagle-eyed fans caught a glaring historical inaccuracy in one particular scene set in 1945. In this scene, Cillian Murphy’s portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer is seen amongst a crowd waving American flags, except these flags bear the wrong number of stars.

“It was cool and all, but I’ll be that guy who complains that they used 50-star flags in a scene set in 1945,” voiced one Twitter user, Andy Craig, on Friday.

Indeed, during the year 1945, the American flag had only 48 stars, as Alaska and Hawaii had not yet become states. It was not until July 4, 1960, that the 50-star flag, as we know it today, was officially adopted.

Interestingly, in another scene set in the same year, the correct American flag is visible in the background behind Oppenheimer, prompting speculation and theories among fans. One Twitter user proposed that the inclusion of the anachronistic flag may have been an intentional artistic choice, suggesting that the color scenes represent Oppenheimer’s perspective while the black and white scenes are seen from another point of view. According to this theory, the flag with 50 stars could be a flashback from Oppenheimer’s current memory, where the flag indeed bears 50 stars.

“Oppenheimer” spans various significant periods in the scientist’s life, including his time as a student in the 1920s, his critical involvement in the development of the nuclear bomb during World War II, and the consequential US Atomic Energy Commission committee hearings in 1954. These hearings, which took place during the McCarthy era, resulted in Oppenheimer being stripped of his security clearance due to his association with the Communist Party.

Meanwhile, Twitter users couldn’t help but make light of the situation, as one joked, “Barbie warned, right?” This remark referred to the coincidental release of “Oppenheimer” with Greta Gerwig’s film “Barbie.”

According to Comscore, “Oppenheimer” grossed an impressive $80.5 million in the US over the weekend, exceeding initial projections. Paul Dergarabedian, Comscore’s principal media analyst, described the success of both “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” as unprecedented, noting their mutual contribution to the “Barbenheimer” trend.

With the exceptional financial performance and widespread enthusiasm surrounding “Oppenheimer,” the flag mishap has done little to dampen the film’s overall triumph.

