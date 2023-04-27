“Fantastic Four” will rewrite the script “Avatar 2” screenwriter joined Fantastic Four_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

“Fantastic Four”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on April 27, according to foreign media reports, Marvel’s new film “Fantastic Four” will rewrite the script, and Josh Friedman will serve as the new screenwriter. Movies such as War, Black Dahlia, and Terminator 6, and dramas such as Foundation and Snowpiercer.

Previously written by rookie duo Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer (“Bert & Ernie’s Guide to Making Friends,” “The Last Great Romantic”), the switch could mean a change in tone for the film .

The film is directed by Matt Shackman (“WandaVision”), and casting is in progress. It will be released in North America on February 14, 2025, opening the sixth phase of the MCU.

The “Fantastic Four” comics began serialization in November 1961, and have been selling well for 61 years, playing the slogan of the greatest comics in the world, created by cartoonistsjack kirbyand playwrightstan leeco-creation, toomarvel comicsThe first superhero team. Imperfection is the most notable quality of the Fantastic Four,Mister Fantastic、invisible woman、Human Torchandstone manAlthough they have extraordinary superpowers, they have their own shortcomings in human nature, such as conceited, teasing, self-ashamed, and they are not likesupermanandspider manWaiting to cover themselves with other identities, in life, people can recognize them as superheroes walking on the street, thus narrowing the distance between them and the young people at that time.

dc comicsits superhero teamJustice Leaguethe success ofmarvel comicsThe Birth of the Fantastic Four, in Fantastic Four creator Stan LeeThe incident was mentioned in his autobiography.He tells about the owner of the Marvel Times Inc.martin goodmananddc comicsissuer ofJack Liebowitzwhile playing golf,Jack LiebowitzTowardsmartin goodmanMention how DC Comics’ latest Justice League comic is selling well. Shortly after,martin goodmancommand stan leeCreate a team of Marvel Comics heroes, and thenhewith jack kirbyThe collaboration created the present-day Fantastic Four.

(Meng Qing)

