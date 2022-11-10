With Wang Yingjiao as the chief director, Wang Xiaogang as the director, Li Yan, Zhang Nan, Liu Peiqi, Xu Jinjiang, Lv Liangwei, Zeng Jiang, Zhang Luyao, He Wenhui, Sun Mingming, Jin Song, Ma Jian, Wang Yifei, etc., starring Bado, Cheng Sihan, Pan Shiqi, Han Feifei starred in friendship Fantasy Adventure Action Movie《 Book of Heaven “The MV for the theme song of the same name was released today. The MV was composed by famous songwriter Cui Shixuan, music producer Hong Chuan, and two young singers Lu Shilang and Zeng Xueqi. The MV perfectly integrates emotions and pictures, conveys the regret that spanned a thousand years and everyone’s strength against the darkness with powerful lyrics, and shows the hunting elements and excitement in the film in detail. It will debut on November 12.





The famous theme song MV tactfully and passionately detonated the spectacle of a thousand years of sadomasochism

The MV, the theme song of the movie “Book of the Sky” with the same name, is very atmospheric, which is quite in line with the dangerous underground world in the film. The opening scene of the MV is a desert scene where the wind and clouds are changing, which seems to imply the desert mystery in the film. With the singing of the lyrics of the first sentence “In the deepest part of the soul, there is a book from heaven, which records the road when the wind and rain comes”, the audience is instantly replaced. The film is in the midst of a thrilling crisis. As singers, Lu Shilang and Zeng Xueqi’s gorgeous and affectionate vocals and highly infectious expressiveness complement the film’s intense, exciting and climaxing plot. The characters in the film are trapped in an emotional vortex when facing disasters, unable to escape the coercion of fate. And “I can’t draw your immortal style, my eyebrows, I want you to remember”, “I can’t recite the scriptures of my past life, you have to read it in your mind again and again”, “When I meet again, I want you to recognize me”, etc. The lyrics touch people’s hearts by interpreting the thousand-year-old sadomasochism in the past and present, and also lay a foreshadowing for the next heavenly book.

This MV not only intersperses the thrilling and comprehensively upgraded visual effects of various scenes in the movie, such as desert melee, sandstorms, underground palace man-eating insects, etc., but also incorporates more character emotions, interspersed with atmospheric melodies, so that Behind the strange conspiracy, there are scenes of touching emotional dramas – from the regrettable missed millennium reunion, to the brave and fearless fighting side by side, every picture shows the characters who dare to love and hate. They all sang their fearless determination and courage in the face of survival difficulties, and they were very immersive.





The dynamic singing was praised by netizens, the high-quality lyrics and songs collided with the ultimate voice, and the humanistic thinking was expressed

The movie “Book of Heaven” tells the story of the world accidentally plunged into endless darkness. The hot-blooded youth hut (played by Li Yan) and his father patrol Fang Sangjiu (played by Liu Peiqi), black market businessman Ba ​​Ye (played by Lv Liangwei), and Zhang Xian (played by Jin), the son of the governor of Kansai. Pine) and others formed an expedition team to go to an underground palace in the depths of the desert to find the adventure story of the ancient book. The theme song “Book of Heaven”, the theme song of the same name of the film, uses the musical form of male and female duet with the tactful and passionate melody, which perfectly interprets the core of the film – the fate of a thousand years, sacrifice one’s life for justice.





It is worth mentioning that Cui Shixuan, the lyricist of “Book of Heaven”, once wrote the theme song “Love Is Like Air” for the TV series “Happiness is Like a Flower”, “The Legend of Zhen Huan” theme song “Hongyan Jie”, and the movie “Love Desire”. He has written lyrics for many popular film and television drama theme songs, including the theme song “Affordable to Love”, the theme song of the web drama “Prince Concubine’s Promotion” and many other popular film and television drama theme songs, and is well-known both inside and outside the industry. The composer Hong Chuan is also a well-known music producer in the industry. He has composed music for Han Lei’s “Whale Riding in the Four Seas” and Xin’s “Live Up to the Times”, and for the TV series “Come on, you are the best” and the online drama “The Rumored” “Chen Qianqian”, the TV series “I’m waiting for you in Beijing” and other film and television drama soundtracks, the strength is extraordinary and embarrassing. When high-quality lyrics and music collide with the recognizable voices of Lu Shilang and Zeng Xueqi, it can be said to be a match made in heaven. It is precisely because such excellent creators have contributed to the film “Book of the Sky” that the audience can see a visual spectacle and humanity. A feast for thought!





The film “Book of Heaven” is produced by Zhejiang Yifei Culture Media Co., Ltd., and jointly produced by Foshan Artisan Film Co., Ltd., National Standard New Film Culture Media (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Beijing Mengku Tang Dynasty Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., and Beijing Jidian Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd. Media Co., Ltd. publicity and distribution.

