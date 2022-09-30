Original title: Pharaoh of Fantasy Westward Journey scans the code to test the strength of fans and leads out super bosses! 6.9 billion first person?

Lao Wang is one of the top streamers of the dream. Because he is in urgent need of finding a Shenwei Tiandi teammate, he asks fans if there are any qualified ones. Fans responded immediately, the water friends who can come to this live room are not Ferrari per capita?

Immediately, Pharaoh responded with a joke, then scan the code on the spot to test it. After Lao Wang took over the role of a fan in 69 Tianji City, he bluntly said that the water friends who drive Ferrari have lowered the level of the fan! What’s so crazy? Let Xiaosheng take everyone to find out.

The total auspiciousness of the boss is as high as 578

Except for limited editions such as sharks, flying dragon horses, and Bai Ze

The rest of the ordinary models are worth a holy name.

The boss is still an “achievement party”

There are currently a total of 9295 achievements, which can be ranked 16th in the elite full server list

Not only is his strength extraordinary, he is also a “liver emperor”

The experience value of the boss is also particularly exaggerated, with a total of 61.8 billion

This is an existence that many full-level players do not have.

At the current rate of 1.5 billion per month

After 3 years, you can receive hundreds of billions of rewards

Could it be that he is the first person of 6.9 billion?

This is the panel where the big guy takes the task equipment and adds points with all his strength

4753 blood, 1919 injuries, 1209 defense and 433 speed

With both output and resistance, it is no problem to challenge the world

Even the mission equipment has attributes comparable to 109.

Isn’t PK equipment more terrifying?

Luxury equipment:

150 no-level broadsword

Initial hit 589, damage 526, stamina +33, agility -2

Comprehensive initial injury 743, 15 forged agate comprehensive total injury 868

Holding this blue sword

No matter what kind of monsters you face

make them cry

140 gradeless bingqing men’s clothing

Initial Defense 246, Strength +39, Agility -2

16 Forging Moon Total Defense 441, Extreme Smelting

Bingqing is the only stunt on the body

Can help unblock when teammates are not angry or charged

140 no grade shoes

Agility 57, Defense 89, 15 Forged Black Gems

No-level five-hole shoes are an extremely important point for 69 players

One is to provide a lot of speed, and the other is to have 5-hole anti-sealing effect

140 gradeless belt

Blood 362, Defense 93, 15 Forged Black Gems

Can increase resistance and improve battlefield ability

It can also strengthen the speed and snatch the physical speed

140 gradeless helmet

Defense 92, Magic 112, GB attribute

Provides decent damage

Runestone effect is used to target the enemy’s baby

140 Levelless Necklace

First spirit 184, 15 forged relics, total spirit 300

Necklace does not select level 70 Simple Shennong Beast or Broken Blood

It is to resist the output of the legal system, and carry out the no-level to the end!

The spare mission equipment section only shows 795 total injuries with 140 grades without sharpening

The rest of the parts are almost all level 120 non-level non-grinding equipment

PK Ling decoration:

Seven Damage Front Row Ornaments

The damage of the upper row of the ring exploded 18 and 6, and the damage of the lower row of 8, 7, and 6 exploded by 2 and 1 respectively.

The upper row of earrings can prevent 18 explosions and 6, and the lower row has 6 damages, all of which are national standards.

A lot of attributes have been exploded as a whole, and in terms of damage attributes, it is no worse than the super simple spirit decoration

The suit is undivided, which can reduce the number of times of being blocked, so as to have more output opportunities

Four defenses, double blood, rear row of spiritual ornaments

Top row speed 16 bursts 2, lower row defense 18 bursts 2, blood 71, 62 bursts 17, 8

The upper row of the bracelet is anti-sealing 12 GB, and the lower row is defensive 13, 13, and 15 each burst 1, 1, and 3

The back row is also powerful, increasing a lot of resistance

Personality baby:

Page Turning Forest Bird Butterfly

Attack capital up to terrifying 1684

All output skills are integrated into one, and there are also many important life-saving auxiliary skills

The output damage is domineering and exposed, coupled with the cute appearance, it gives people the feeling of “representing the moon to destroy you”

12 skills forest birds and wild ghosts

Attack capital and skills are slightly inferior to the butterfly above

But the wild ghost’s attack effect also has its own characteristics, and it is not a fun to play.

7 Skills out of its Sumeru Dragon Touring Dragon Carp

Three special additions, the ceiling of the spell task pet

Even playing PK can play its + Xumi’s instant effect

This output can only be described as exaggerated.

12 Skill Barrier Moon Shadow Fairy

Full of capital and growth, output and battery life, and anti-blockade

PK and task dual use is not a big problem

9 Skills Lian Shan Bao

The attack capital of 1571 and the growth of 1.277 exceeded the upper limit

Going all-in is a powerful tool for brushing simple tasks

6 Skills: Good and Evil

Offensive and defensive funds are high

Double special can not only resist spell damage, but also good and evil output blessing

Belongs to the bright little trick

9 Skills Clean Taiwan Death Butterfly

Excellent physique and sufficient for growth

A card speed pet that is easy to use for top blood or pulling people

If you can’t lose special skills after shooting the magic defense beast trick, it will be more perfect

8 Skill Stealth Guard

Personality card speed pet, the role is equivalent to the butterfly above

7 Skills Sumeru Dragon

Blood-resistant single magic pet, usually used with lightning flash to deal damage and expel the state

The above is the main hardware of this Tianji boss, and the equipment and baby are very distinctive. Do you think his performance in playing the heroes, what ranking can he get?Return to Sohu, see more