Farewell to Alfonso Iturralde: The Villain of Marimar Passes Away at 73

Actor Alfonso Iturralde, known for his villainous role in the telenovela Marimar, has passed away at the age of 73. The National Association of Interpreters of Mexico confirmed the news and expressed their condolences for the loss. Fans took to social media to mourn the actor’s death and remember his contributions to the entertainment industry. While no details about the cause of his death have been released, Iturralde had previously battled prostate cancer in 2019, which he survived through surgery. His first wife, Rosalba Brambila Alexander, shared the news on Facebook and thanked everyone for their support. Iturralde’s career spanned film, theater, and television, and he left a lasting impact on Mexican entertainment. Some of his notable works include Rebelde, La fuerza del destino, and Marimar. He also appeared in popular programs such as As the saying goes and La rosa de Guadalupe. As the industry mourns the loss, Iturralde’s legacy will continue to live on.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

