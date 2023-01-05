British writer Fay Weldon, an author who chose biting satire to explore the divisions between men and women, died on Wednesday 4 January at the age of 91 at her home in Northampton, central England. The announcement of her disappearance was made by her family, with her son Dan speaking to the BBC. Novelist, essayist and playwright, she was best known for the highly successful novel “Life and love of a she-devil” from 1983 (Feltrinelli, 1984), from which the film “She devil” (1989) was made. , directed by Susan Seidelman and starring Meryl Streep: tells the story of housewife Ruth Patchett, awkward, slovenly and ugly, who seeks revenge on her attractive husband and his new partner after learning of their affair.

The author has published more than 30 novels during her career – where she often traces couple dynamics with great irony – as well as collections of short stories, television films and journalism articles, occasionally collaborating with various magazines, as well as being was one of the BBC’s most popular voices. Fay Weldon, whose real name was Franklin Birkinshaw Weldon, was born in Alvechurch in Worcester on 22 September 1931, but already at the age of five she moved with her mother and grandmother to New Zealand following her parents’ divorce. She returned home and graduated in psychology and economics at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. She made her debut in fiction in 1967 with “Fat Woman Joke”, preceded by various works as an author of television and radio shows, including the important TV adaptation of Jane Austen’s masterpiece “Pride and Prejudice”, broadcast by the BBC.

Her novels often have women as protagonists who try to get out of the role imposed on them by society and for this reason they have often been defined as feminists, even if in some respects irregular. Fay Weldon has proposed her sarcastic narrative devices on the subordination of women and on the oppression of a male-dominated society, exposing the weaknesses of both sexes grappling with the grayness of bourgeois existence. Weldon’s women are often opaque figures, ready to be deceived, whose blindness, whose inner weaknesses are part of the representation of an existence mixed with stereotypes and hypocrisy. Numerous books by Feldon translated into Italian, including: «Down among women» (The turtle, 1993), «The friends of the heart» (The turtle, 1994), «The trap» (The turtle, 2009), « The heart and life of men” (Mondadori, 1989), “The other lives of Joanna May” (Mondadori, 1990), “The life force” (Feltrinelli, 1993), “The worst fears” (Fazi, 2002), «The stepmother’s diaries» (The turtle, 2010), «After the crash» (E/O, 2010). Fay Weldon is also the author of essays and biographies such as that of Rebecca West. In 2017 he had written «Death of a She-Devil», the sequel to «The Life and Loves of a She-Devil» (his best seller translated into Italian with the title «Vita e amori di una diavolessa») in which Ruth is now 84 years old and has created a world with “triumphant women, submissive men”.