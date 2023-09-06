Farewell to Giuliano Montaldo, author of a civil and committed cinema

Listen to the audio version of the article

One of the most committed authors in the history of our cinema has passed away: Giuliano Montaldo, one of the most significant directors of the civil and political genre, died at his home in Rome at the age of 93.

Born in Genoa on 22 February 1930, he made his theater debut, where he was noticed by Carlo Lizzani who offered him a role in the film “Achtung! Bandits!” of 1951: it is the beginning of an acting career that will lead him in more recent years to interpret the forgetful poet in “Everything you want” by Francesco Bruni (2017), which earned him the David di Donatello. However, it will also be the way to get to the heart of his career behind the camera, first as an assistant (in particular for Gillo Pontecorvo) and then as a full-fledged director.

Already from his first work, “Tiro al piccione” (1961), based on a novel by Giose Rimanelli, he demonstrates a strong social commitment and is immediately selected for the Venice Film Festival: the film will be re-proposed restored in 2019 in Venice Classics, section of which Montaldo had been president of the jury in 2014.

Militarism and injustices

After his debut, he continues with another courageous film such as “Una bella grit” (1965), dedicated to a critique of Italian social development. Despite their dramaturgical strength, these early works did not have great success with the public, they were also the object of harsh criticisms and prompted Montaldo to agree to direct the two crime dramas “At any cost” in 1967 and “The Untouchables” with John Cassavetes in 1969. But less than a year later, he immediately returned to proposing profound messages on the themes of militarism and of injustices, following the artistic and thematic vein congenial to him in “Gott Mit uns (God is with us)” (1970) and above all “Sacco and Vanzetti” of 1971.

The 70s

Opened by the two films mentioned above, the decade of the 70s is certainly the most important period in Giuliano Montaldo’s career. With “Sacco and Vanzetti” he mixes historical drama and biographical film with that civilized and committed cinema that will represent the most significant trend of his career . If already in this film Montaldo gets a great performance from Gian Maria Volonté, who plays the role of Bartolomeo Vanzetti, the subsequent collaboration between the two is equally relevant: “Giordano Bruno” of 1973, in which Volonté plays the famous philosopher and Montaldo raises the bar of narrative and stylistic ambition. Memorable is also the subsequent “L’Agnese va a morte” of 1976, based on a novel by Renata Viganò, with an extraordinary Ingrid Thulin. Rare film that tells the theme of the female Resistance, “L’Agnese goes to die” is yet another testimony of the director’s interest in recounting the traumas and contradictions of the war conflict. The two films that close are also successful this magical decade for Montaldo and for a large part of Italian genre cinema: the detective story “Circuito ferme” of 1978 and the drama “The toy” of the following year, in which a memorable Nino Manfredi stars.

the following decades

In the 1980s and 1990s Montaldo worked less frequently and unfortunately most of his feature films were forgettable, starting with the less successful “Time to Kill” with Nicolas Cage in 1989. During these years the director dedicated himself a lot to documentaries ( among which we can mention the collective “L’addio a Enrico Berlinguer” of 1984), to experimental works and to some television products: important in this sense is the colossal “Marco Polo”, a miniseries for the small screen in eight episodes, which was broadcast in 1982 in almost 50 countries. In the New Millennium he still directed some films, such as “The Demons of St. Petersburg” in 2007, with which he demonstrates how his stylistic ambitions have not stopped with time, and “The Industrial ” of 2011, his latest feature film focused on the struggle of an entrepreneur to save his company, apparently doomed to bankruptcy, starring Pierfrancesco Favino.

The autobiography and the last roles

He was also President of the Academy of Italian Cinema, Giuliano Montaldo, who in 2007 won the David di Donatello for his career. A multifaceted author, he published an autobiographical book “Un grande amore” in 2021, in which he “directs” the film of his life , recounting firsthand his career as an actor and director and the special bond, emotional and working, with his wife Vera Pescarolo, at his side for over sixty years. ”, in recent decades Montaldo has been an actor, among others, for Michele Placido in “A bourgeois hero” and for Nanni Moretti in “Il caimano”. Due to a bad twist of fate he died precisely in the days in which the Venice Film Festival, the festival that discovered him with “Shooting at the pigeon” and which later hosted him again with titles such as “Golden glasses” (1987), awarded the Golden Osella for scenography and costumes, and the already mentioned “Time to kill”. In 2008 he had finally presented, again on the Lido, the documentary “L’oro di Cuba”.

