He made his big screen debut with a Greek director, Frixos Iliadis, with The dead City (1952) and immediately Cannes, the maximum podium of cinema. His career as a solid and brilliant performer branches off from Europe to Hollywood, from peplums to American westerns, from historical to adventure films.

Immediately after Cannes comes the time of Italy, where Aldo Fabrizi calls her for One of those (1953), followed by Steno and Mario Monicelli and Pietro Francisci for Attila (1956). She is then ready for the big leap to Hollywood, where she is the female lead in the western The law of the halter (1956) by Robert Wise, before moving on to Dumas de Three Musketeers (1957) by Joseph Lerner. The consecration, however, comes from the land of him with Electra (1962) by Cacoyannis, after which he flies back to LA for the blockbuster The guns of Navarone (1961) by J. Lee Thompson. They follow Zorba the Greek (1964) again by Cacoyannis with Anthony Quinn, in which he dances the most famous sirtaki in the history of cinema with the soundtrack of Miki Theodorakis.

On that “ethnic” groove James Neilson directs it in Yellow in Crete in 1964, after which Papas returned to Italy to act with Gian Maria Volonté, directed by a prominent director like Elio Petri in Sciacca’s masterpiece by To each his own (1967). Among the great Italians, he works with Lattuada in I will be her father (1974), Francesco Rosi in Christ stopped at Eboli (1979)e breaking latest news of a death foretold (1986), Marco Ferreriit is Plato’s banquet1988 French television film, based on Symposium e Mauro Bolognini in 1989 The giants of the mountain by Luigi Pirandello.

Cacoyannis still runs it in The Trojan women (1970), Iphigenia (1977) e Sweet Country (1987), while with Costa-Gavras he works for Z – The orgy of power (1969), against the regime of the colonels in Greece, which underlines his commitment and political courage against the dictatorship of his country. It will cost you a lot. Among the important films, The lion of the desert (1981) di Mustafa Akkad, Assisi Underground (1985) by Alexander Ramati and the television drama Moses, the law of the desert (1974) by the Brechtian director Gianfranco De Bosio. Among the latest appearances, barren (1999) by Pilar Távora, Captain Corelli’s mandolin (2001) by John Madden, while the last role he gets in the authorial and cult A spoken film (2003) by the long-lived Manoel de Oliveira.

Intelligent and uninhibited interpreter, he loved to try his hand at different projects, also the result of his desire to be a complete artist, who also knew how to juggle music. She participates in Songs of Théodorakis by Míkis Theodorákis in 1968 and 1972 a 666, album by the famous Greek band Aphrodite’s, blocked by censorship for explicit sexual allusions. In addition to two albums with the group’s composer and keyboardist, Vangelis.