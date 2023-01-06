Farewell to Anglo-American photographer Marilyn Stafford, the woman who made Einstein smile. His extraordinary career began by accident just like this: a grainy image of the smiling scientist who discovered the theory of relativity taken in his New Jersey home in 1948.

Stafford died on Monday 2 January at her cottage in Shoreham, Sussex, southern England, aged 97, the Guardian reported today.

Stafford’s outstanding portfolio spans celebrity and fashion (she was the first to photograph models on the street), with iconic shots reflecting her legendary and adventurous life: Edith Piaf, Indira Gandhi, Rudolf Nureyev, Bing Crosby, Eleanor Roosevelt, Charles Aznavour Twiggy, Sharon Tate, among others.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio (USA), on December 5, 1925, Stafford (née Gerson) planned to become an actress and singer after her training at the Cleveland Play House. In 1946 she moved to New York, where she landed small acting roles on Broadway and in early television programs. In 1947 in New York Stafford received a Rolleiflex camera from a friend which aroused her interest in photography: to support herself between one performance and another, she found work as an assistant to the American fashion photographer Francesco Scavullo. Her photographic career was formally launched in the fall of 1948, when she took the first portrait of Einstein for her friends who were filming a documentary on the Nobel Prize-winning physicist. Stafford had never used a 35mm SLR camera and she admitted in an interview many years later that she had “no idea what I was doing” as she accompanied two friends to interview the scientist. “All I was aware of was that I had to focus and click the shutter,” she said. “Albert Einstein was adorable. He was dressed in baggy pants and a sweatshirt. He was completely comfortable with him and made us feel the same way. My friends filmed it, he talked and I shot. It was all very easy.”

Friendship with Robert Capa and Cartier Bresson

In late 1948 Stafford and a friend moved to Paris and his career took on a new dimension. She briefly sang with an ensemble at Chez Carrère, a club near the Champs-Élysées, where she befriended legendary war photographer and Magnum co-founder Robert Capa, and where she met French singer Edith Piaf. During a ferry crossing to England in 1949, Stafford had a chance meeting with the Indian writer Mulk Raj Anand. She had been commissioned by an American friend to buy some books in London and by a twist of her fate the writer of those books was sitting next to her on the ferry. Anand became Stafford’s lifelong friend and introduced her to Henri Cartier-Bresson, who would become her photographic mentor in Paris. It was Cartier-Bresson who encouraged her to take street photographs and, following his advice, she took a bus to the end of the line where she photographed children in the working-class neighborhoods of Cité Lesage-Bullourde, near the Place de la Bastille, later cleared to make way at the Opera Bastille, and of Boulogne-Billancourt. In 1951 Stafford was briefly an assistant to US fashion photographer Gene Fenn in her Paris studio near the Place de la Concorde and then worked for a public relations agency as a fashion photographer.

At the time, couture photography was done in lavish settings, but Stafford took a revolutionary, documentary approach, preferring to shoot models on his beloved Paris streets. In 1956 she married the British journalist Robin Stafford, a foreign correspondent working in Paris. In 1958, six months pregnant, she went on a mission to Tunisia to document and publicize the situation of Algerian refugees fleeing aerial bombing by France during the Algerian war of independence. Back in Paris, she showed pictures of her to Cartier-Bresson, who sent a selection to the Observer, which published two on its front page. In the same year as its first page, Stafford’s daughter Lina was born. In 1960 her husband’s work moved the family, this time to Beirut for a year. In that period Stafford traveled extensively in Lebanon, photographing people and places, later published in the book «Silent Stories: A Photographic Journey through Lebanon in the Sixties» (1998).

After Beirut, Stafford and her husband moved to New York for a few years, when their daughter was still very young, until their definitive separation. In the mid-1960s she moved to London as a single mother and found regular work with The Observer and other British and international publications, notably Vogue and The Herald Tribune.

During this period he photographed many celebrities of the time, including Sir Richard Attenborough, Donovan, Sir Alan Bates, Twiggy, Ossie Clark, Margot Fonteyn, Rudolf Nureyev and Cecil Beaton. Stafford also photographed on the set of films and advertisements for Women’s Wear Daily, including Attenborough’s directorial debut with the film Oh, What a Beautiful War (1969).