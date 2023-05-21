Farewell to Martin Amis, writer who set an era

Listen to the audio version of the article

With a few other authors, such as Salman Rushdie and Ian McEwan (and, in other respects, Julian Barnes and Hanif Kureishi), Martin Amis, who died aged 73, defined an entire era of English literature and, given the extension of his native language, a significant chapter in world literature.

A tumor in the esophagus

His caustic, erudite and darkly comic novels redefined British fiction in the 1980s and 1990s. In a strange irony, as reported by his wife Isabel Fonseca, a well-known writer herself, the cause of death was cancer to the esophagus, the same disease that killed his friend and writer Christopher Hitchens in 2011. Among his most celebrated works, the novel Money, from 1984, a novel that has now become a classic. Right now Martin Amis is starring in Cannes, through the film “The Zone of Interest” by British director Jonathan Glazer, an adaptation of his 2019 novel of the same name. Money was named by Robert McCrum in the Guardian as one of the 100 best novels written in English (a “zeitgeist book which remains one of the dominant novels of the 1980s”) was his voice, style and the literary quality of his ad page distinguished him throughout his career.

In an interview with the Paris Review, Amis said that “plots really only matter in thrillers” and that Money (like the rest of his output) was a “vocal novel”. “If the voice doesn’t work you’re screwed,” he added to her.

Amis was born in 1949 in Oxford and educated in Great Britain, Spain and the United States, before attending Exeter College, Oxford, where he graduated with honors in English. He credited his stepmother, novelist Elizabeth Jane Howard, for waking him up to literature when he was a drifting teenager “averaging an O-level a year”: “She gave me a reading list and after an hour, I went and knocked on his study door and said, ‘I need to know: Is Elizabeth marrying Darcy?’”

Often compared to his father, Kingsley Amis, who won the 1986 Booker Prize, for his novel The Old Devilsthe son, although he never won the prize, was in the final several times. Amis wrote of his father’s death in his memoir Experience (2000).