Farewell to Michela Murgia, storyteller, feminist, politician: she gave us a splendid utopia

It was in Gavoi, and it was in the Zero years. Michela Murgia shared the direction of the “Isola delle storie” with Marcello Fois. It was the first time I’d seen her. She was standing straight in one of the alleys, indeed crossroads sacred to the gods, smiling as she has always been, wonderful as she has always been. It’s the first time I’ve seen her. And this is not important, because from now on everyone will remember his Michela, he will extrapolate a word, a dialogue, an encounter, a memory, because with those who die it is always like this, those who die become a distant shadow, and we, al usually, we are the protagonists.

But Michela Murgia prevented it. In recent months she has ensured that no other word surpasses hers: before this night of San Lorenzo took her away, she chose how to tell her death, in books, in Instagram stories, in farewell parties in her beautiful enchanted garden conquered with the strength and stubbornness that were an integral part of her, they always have been. She told herself. She said it, in fact, she had always said it: if you are not able to dream, you live in the dreams of others.

So, let’s start again, let’s start again. Gavoi. He had published his first novel, The world must know. It would have become a film by Paolo Virzì, which he had not loved. It was her story when she worked as a call center operator. She, who had studied philosophy and theology. A little more, and she would have published Accabadora, which united so much about Michela: her experience as a child of the soul and the ancient stories of Sardinia. It would have been a huge success, award-winning, awarded the Campiello, among other things. And it was on that occasion that Michela showed what she was: the very strong, courageous woman, able to say what others stammered or didn’t say at all. As winner, she protested against the incorrect words of Bruno Vespa, presenter of the award on the television evening, against another young writer and her cleavage. Certain newspapers, those who would not and have not missed an opportunity until the end to consider her a target of hers, tried to demolish her. Impossible. Any meanness, any insult, of those that have never ceased on the net to the end, have not affected her (and now, my dears, what do you say? With what courage will you speak? How will you try to get a modicum of visibility, you who do you not aspire to anything else, without her?).

She has never stopped being who she has always been: the writer, the essayist, the feminist, the politician. For Michela, writing was political, as it should be. Not only in the books that she has written, many and important: from Ave Mary a Instructions for becoming a fascistyes Shut up a God save the queerand again the Morgana podcast with Chiara Tagliaferri, where she told about women of all times, up to Three bowlswhere she dared the unbearable to tell her own death, with courage and joy, yes, joy, that only an extraordinary woman could exhibit.

It’s always been like this. There hasn’t been a day in which Michela hasn’t taken a stand, with impressive courage, on the facts on which the others, in most cases, kept silent out of sheer convenience, so as not to antagonize someone, so as not to undermine the possibilities of an advance. She has always dared. Since you in 2013 you presented yourself for the regional elections with Sardegna Possibile. I remember it. We had met at the Turin Book Fair. “I’m changing my life,” she told me. And she told me about that adventure that anyone else, with a Campiello prize behind them, would have refused. She told me about the spot she had in mind, a running race where it wasn’t important who finished first, but how many would participate. Community, Courage, Vision. She cried as she told me about it and I cried too.

Cancer had already struck her then. But the desire for life (life is beautiful, beautiful, beautiful, she said) had managed to perform I don’t know what miracle. You had to write a novel, then, on the healers of the Val d’Aosta, capable of bringing back to life those condemned to death by the disease. She didn’t. She wrote Chiro, which was more important to her, because it told what was closest to her heart, being able to be a mother not with flesh and blood but with the spirit, demonstrating that what matters is how you love, not how others want that you love. She never gave importance to the opinion of others, unless they were the people she loved and believed in. She has never made a calculation, weighed the words, looked for a shortcut. She was the bravest and most lively woman I have ever known, and up to the end I hoped that for this very reason her death would spare her, which is the silly and useless thought that her friends think.

His books remain, they say. Yes, of course, the books remain and will remain, all of them. But I want to believe that there will be something more. Few, like her, have known how to create a lively and throbbing community, which has seen where she knew how to see, which on women, on the return of fascism, on politics, on rights, on the damned hope that we lack and that she too had and kept , they found the right, warm words. Those words will remain, what she created will remain. It will remain even longer than written words, and it seems absurd to say it, it seems absurd for those who believe that books conquer death. I am the love, the courage, the wonderful utopia of which she was the bearer, of which she is the bearer to overcome death. To make us hope again, while we look at the stars of San Lorenzo, in this very sad, yet bright August.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

