Listen to the audio version of the article

Literally unmistakable. Every time we saw her sporting suits, coats and hats in bright colors, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away yesterday at 96 in her beloved Balmoral estate, wore them, more than by choice, for “reason of state” or, better, of Corona. With the intention, in fact, of being able to be clearly visible to the eyes of the subjects – or visitors – gathered to celebrate some event or simply the passage of her.

In her crossing the fashions with the same constancy and consistency with which she made her way in 70 years of a reign that is anything but simple, Elizabeth II has established herself as a global icon of style. She did it with skill and, we can bet, a pinch of that irony that, who has had the opportunity to meet her, has repeatedly described her as a distinctive trait of her. Just think of the so-called “secret language” of the beloved brooches or the bag, always present in her look: used to communicate with the staff and with the most attentive eyes, but without sending explicit messages. After all, it is now known, the Windsor family motto (at least until the 1990s) was one: never complain, never give explanations. And she has always embodied this philosophy.

London Fashion Week in mourning, Burberry cancels the show

Although “The Queen” has always been far from wearing designer labels and big brands – its suppliers, few and always the same, have generally been small English companies that have then received the royal seal such as Launer London, manufacturer of bags and leather goods – the world of fashion has tightened around the royal family at the announcement of the death of the sovereign.

London Fashion Week, scheduled from Friday 16 to Tuesday 20 September, has been confirmed but will be parade in mourning: fashion shows canceled on Sunday 18 September, which should coincide with the day of the Queen’s funeral, social events canceled or muted. Even the Burberry maison. whose show was scheduled for September 17, he announced the cancellation, out of respect for the death of Elizabeth II.

The Queen, exceptionally, had participated in the LFW in 2018. No promotional intent, of course: the Queen had attended (sitting in the front row, next to Anna Wintour) at the show of the emerging Richard Quinn on the occasion of the presentation of the first edition of the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. You once again “on a mission” for your country.