Farewell to the great writer Martin Amis, he sculpted contemporary England

Martin Amis, author of landmark novels including Money and the Territories, and the memoir Experience, has died at the age of 73 at his home in Lake Worth, Florida. His wife Isabel Fonseca said the cause was esophageal cancer. Amis was part of the celebrated group of novelists, including Salman Rushdie, Ian McEwan and Julian Barnes, whose works defined the British literary scene of the 1980s.

Among his most celebrated works, the novel ‘Money’, from 1984. Right now Martin Amis is starring in Cannes, through the film ‘The Zone of Interest’ by British director Jonathan Glazer, an adaptation of his homonymous novel by 2019.