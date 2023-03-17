With Fargo a fantastic German post-rock band is back after a studio break that was far too long. The quartet doesn’t think much of vocals, but they do like cleverly arranged soundscapes and textures that say a lot without saying a word. Also the tracks on their new album “Enter” – named after the cover artist Angelika Zwarg, mother of two good friends of the band who died in 2018 – refuel through empty cities and search for knowledge.

Four long songs, of course named after German cities, spread their magical wings. In the opening “Dresden” Fargo fall into the house with the door. Comparatively somber sounds and amazing heaviness drive the idea into metallic realms, the eruption turns out to be feverish. Exceptionally, a few isolated screams got lost in the arrangement, which seem more like an additional instrument – and a very good one at that. After that, “Regensburg” purges the venture and devotes itself to comparatively classic, typical genre patterns. Familiar structure, mighty rearing up, crackling grescendo – that’s all it takes for perfect happiness.

What Fargo do skillfully, however, is completely circumnavigate any expectations. Rather than constantly relying on post-rock patterns, they break with expectations. Greetings from Russian Circles in the “Berlin” tour de force. Again, the quartet adds some heaviness, hints at several small escalations and stretches the nervous costume to the torture – without real, final resolution. In contrast, the concluding “Pforzheim” tries to make a statement when the emotional maelstrom of the first half makes room for Winston Churchill’s iconic speech from 1940. Fargo explain that fascism and Nazism require practical resistance – a pointed, oppressive direct hit.

Fargo find the ideal balance between their sound and their message, delivering both to the point. “Geli” thrives on long, precise narrative structures, appealing arrangements and an engaging design language, skilfully fishing in familiar waters and yet operating with your very own style. The fresh post-rock wind is good, likes to turn metallic and also strives for high standards – a skilful balance that works great as a mental cinema and more than deserves all the attention.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 03/17/2023

Available via: Captain Platte (Cargo Records)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/fargo.official

