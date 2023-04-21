Home » Farming new tour “Returning to the Garden” announced to enjoy the ancient pastoral life_Game News_Strait Network
Today (April 21), the Steam page of Gengtian’s new game “Return to the Garden” was launched, and the release date is to be determined. In “Returning to the Garden”, enjoy the leisurely life of the ancient pastoral life, reclaim the fields, raise silkworms for sewing, raise chickens and geese, plant and make tea, fish and mine, study mapo tofu, Yangzhou fried rice, tea eggs…etc. Waiting for food. Make friends with all kinds of people in the town, go to the market and set up stalls, spend Qixi Festival, Mid-Autumn Festival, Lantern Festival and other festivals together, explore anecdotes and strange things hidden deep in the town, collect antique story books, and become friends with monsters that appear in the middle of the night.

Game Features:

Return to the garden and live in the fields, enjoy the wildness in the forest

Clear up miscellaneous trees and weeds, reclaim wasteland, and turn it into a piece of fertile land. Plant distinctive crops, irrigate and fertilize, and wait for the fruitful results. You can also repair the waterwheel, listen to the crisp sound of the stream flowing in the fields, and feel the joy of harvest.

Cooking food, growing tea and making tea

You can cook a lot of local delicacies, find recipes from small town inns, merchants from afar, and even ghost markets, and unlock cooking utensils such as steamers, iron pots, and ovens. Create an independent tea garden on the upper left of the farm, plant tea leaves here, process tea by drying, brewing, frying, etc., make a pot of clear tea, call three or five close friends to gather, enjoy tea and enjoy the moon, and have a good time.

All kinds of market conditions, riding a horse to travel together

The ancient tea town is divided into east and west cities, and the west city is a mixed bag, with inns and gambling houses, medicine shops, Buddhist temples, and grocery stalls. Dongshi is prosperous, where you can see the brothel painting boats, the tea house Buzhuang, and the official Qionglou.

Each character has their own preferences and trajectories in the town, making friends and exploring the stories hidden in their hearts. Under the peace and leisure, it may have been rainy night in the rivers and lakes, and the iron horse was golden.

Raising chickens and geese, kittens and puppies

Adopt cute cats and puppies, and after establishing a deep relationship, it will bring you a variety of weird items every day, triggering additional anecdotes. Build livestock huts, raise animals, and take care of them to grow. You can harvest eggs, goat milk, silk and other agricultural products, and become a wealthy farm owner in the small town.

collection of collections, antique story books

Many exquisite antiques and folk stories are waiting for your collection~! They often hide in places you don’t expect.

ghosts, monsters

Monsters and humans are separated by the underworld of the ancient tea town, and everything in the underworld is the reflection of the town. Every time the yang energy fades, the underworld market is not accessible to ordinary people, but it is hard to find in the world. rare items. Find ways to communicate with monsters, uncover the secrets of the Yin-Yang Market, and reverse the fate that once had a great cause and effect with you.

