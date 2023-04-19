Fashion and design, an increasingly successful combination: from Armani to Fendi, the new brands

Listen to the audio version of the article

The furniture market signed by the big fashion and luxury brands is increasingly crowded and competitive. Last in order of time to debut in this sector was the group Furlawhich at the beginning of April announced the licensing agreement with Magnificat for the production of furniture and home accessories collections under the Furla Home brand, which will debut at the next Salone del Mobile in Milan, from 18 to 23 April.

Startup with a long history

And start-ups can also be considered experiences such as that of Dolce&Gabbana Home, whose collections are made under license by Luxury Living Group (LLG), which presented the first products in Venice in September 2021 and the first complete collections during the Salone del Mobile last June. Or like that of Fashion Furniture Design (FF Design), the joint venture born two years ago from the agreement between the Design Holding furniture group and the fashion house Fendifor the development and creation of the new Fendi Casa collections starting from January 2022. Born from the intuition of Alberto Vignatelli (founder of LLG in 1989, who produced it under license until 2021) and the Fendi sisters, this brand is was the pioneer of the fashion-design sector, which over the years has seen the addition of brands such as Missoni Home, Armani/Casa, Versace Home, Trussardi Home, Diesel Living and indeed Dolce&Gabbana Casa. All united by the desire to be “lifestyle” brands, capable of offering their customers a complete lifestyle, from clothing to living. But also to seize the opportunities of the home sector, which in the last three years has recorded record growth in revenues, also confirmed in the financial statements of these companies.

Licensed productions

These are real divisions dedicated to furnishings and home accessories, which generally keep the design and style part “in house”, which is then developed in collaboration with companies that produce furniture by trade, through licensing agreements. Just like FF Design and Luxury Living Group (today part of the Haworth Lifestyle Design holding), which produces the home lines of Versace, Dolce & Gabbana and Trussardi, as well as Bentley and Bugatti. Different choice of Diesel which, for the Living division, preferred to rely on eight different partners, in turn renowned brands in their respective product categories, as explained by the creative director Andrea Rosso: Moroso for the furniture, Scavolini for the kitchens and bathrooms, Lodes for the lamps, Iris for ceramics, Seletti for accessories, Berti for wood coverings, Wall&Decò for wallpapers and Mirabello Carrara for linens.

Fashion and Real Estate

«Ours is a 360-degree house – says Andrea Rosso – born in 2008 and grown over time. Having a complete offer prompted us to enter the world of large real estate projects». The first was a luxury condominium in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami, built in partnership with Bel Invest Real Estate, for which the Venetian company oversaw the interior design of 160 apartments and some common areas. The Miami project was followed by another important order in Las Vegas (in the start-up phase) and the signing for another project in South America should arrive shortly.

The contract sector and “branded” buildings is a very interesting trend for luxury and fashion companies also active in furniture and interior design. Among the first to believe and invest was Giorgio Armani, who gave life to the division Armani/Casa, to a team dedicated precisely to these projects. He is currently working on a new 9,000 sq. The Armani Hotel of Diriyah Gate in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), which will open in 2026, will include 70 suites and 15 private townhouses.