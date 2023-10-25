Fashion Graduate Italia, 16 fashion schools return to the catwalk

Listen to the audio version of the article
Do you remember the future? It is with this apparently “wrong” question at the level of consecutio temporum – but which best expresses how fashion thinks about the future while also drawing on the past – that the 2023 edition of Fashion Graduate Italia opens, a fashion week dedicated to the creativity of the talents of fashion of the future which is held until Thursday 26 October at Base in Milan with fashion shows and events involving 16 Italian schools, academies and fashion institutes: Accademia Costume & Moda; Iuad Fashion Academy; Brera Academy of Fine Arts; Harim Euro-Mediterranean Academy; Afol Fashion; Arsutoria School; Domus Academy; Ferrari Fashion School; Iaad, Ied, Naba, Burgo Fashion Institute; Marangoni Institute; Modartech Institute; Centuries Institute; Next Fashion School.
Fashion tested by generational change
The event is organized by Piattaforma Sistema Formativo Moda Third Sector Institution, a hub that since 2008 has brought together post-diploma training institutes and academies with over 30,000 students, 6,000 teachers and 45 campuses, and is sponsored by the Lombardy Region and the Municipality of Milan. The objective of the three days – which alternates shows with masterclasses, talks and workshops – is to remember the importance of investing in the future of fashion, giving space to young talents and creating a bridge between the educational system and the sector’s industry. «Fashion has always read today to imagine and dress tomorrow, celebrating the past and rethinking it to trace new paths – explained Matteo Secoli, president of Piattaforma Sistema Formativo Moda Ets -. Past and future represent two key concepts for setting up the training of tomorrow and to do so it is essential to think about what has been and will be, not only in terms of the creative process but also of the fashion industry. Psfm ETS in this scenario presents itself as a hub capable of making all the actors involved in this transformation – academies and fashion schools, institutions, companies – reflect and dialogue, to systematize the training of tomorrow, aligning the preparation of future talents with visions not short term but prospective and with particular attention paid to new languages and different cultures”.
An international network with schools from all over the world
The network of connections between subjects (schools, talents, industry) is one of the pillars on which to build the development of a sector – which today has a turnover of over 100 billion euros and exports over 70% of the value, but above all that within a few years will have to deal with over 340 thousand people – but the real challenge is to promote exchange channels with other countries and cultures. Precisely for this purpose, the Talent to Talent project was born, now in its second edition, and created in collaboration with the Municipality of Milan: the idea is to bring talents from twinned cities. This year it’s the turn of Sao Paulo and Toronto, with the return of Daegu and Osaka, protagonists of the last edition, for a total of 10 schools involved.
«Fashion Graduate Italia is back, an initiative that we have supported from the beginning and which I particularly care about because it has at its center some pillars of my mandate: fashion, a fundamental sector for the value of our city which is recognized throughout the world, and young talents of today, who are the future of tomorrow’s fashion – declared Alessia Cappello, councilor for Economic Development with responsibility for Fashion and Design -. In a period in which more and more businesses and companies are looking for creative minds and skilled hands capable of keeping this sector alive, at the forefront and attentive to sustainability, events such as Fashion Graduate Italia are significant, which highlights the training of our young people together with the cultural and skills exchange, thanks to the precious participation of the cities and students of Sao Paulo, Toronto, Daegu and Osaka as international guests of this edition”. This is echoed by Barbara Mazzali, Councilor for Tourism, Territorial Marketing and Fashion of the Lombardy Region: «Fashion is not just catwalks and spotlights, high fashion is study, high professionalism, technology, culture, passion for beauty, dedication to a garment constructed and sewn with skill. Italian and Lombard fashion is therefore born from creativity but also from commitment and study right from school.”
I premi
During the event, the awards ceremony for two different competitions will be held: Young Voices for Fashion, promoted by Piattaforma Sistema Formativo Moda dedicated to students of Technical/Professional Institutes and Artistic High Schools with a Fashion focus, which will give the awarded students the opportunity to have the their projects viewed by an important talent scout in the fashion sector. A precious opportunity for discussion and counseling for future fashion professionals, and on 26 October, Fashion Graduate Italia will close with the award ceremony of the Beyond Fashion Prizes contest, promoted by nss magazine.