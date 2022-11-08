Listen to the audio version of the article

«The first thing to do is to explain to young people who want to enter the world of work and to their families that factories have long been no longer welcoming and by definition tiring places. The second thing is to show the figures, on salaries and on the concrete opportunities that our sector offers, which potentially has years of strong development ahead of it, because the world has a desire for made in Italy ». Ercole Botto Poala, president of Confindustria Moda, presents the Fashion Talent Days, an online event to be held from today to Thursday 10 November. During the initiative, the over 40 professionals who textile-fashion-accessory (TMA) are looking for and will need more and more in the coming years will be illustrated.

From the 2022 Excelsior-Unioncamere report it emerges that between now and 2026 the TMA will need to hire between 63,000 and 94,000 people and the difference between the two numbers will depend on the economic situation and any other uncertainty, including geopolitical ones. Technical partner of Fashion Talent Days is CVing, an Italian digital reality focused on e-recruiting, which has developed an integrated platform and introduced the tool of video interviews on demand. “Having done the first two things, however, we must listen to young people and try to understand their vision of the world, which is not that of previous generations, it is not ours”, adds Botto Poala, holding the hat of president of the federation of the seven associations of the Tma, but also becoming an entrepreneur, as CEO of Reda, a historic wool mill founded in 1865 in the Biella area.

“As Confindustria Moda we must make it clear to the associated companies, most of which are SMEs, that to attract talent you need a different vision, from benefits to work-life balance, passing through sustainability, inclusiveness and diversity – concludes Botto Poala -. As individuals, we want to do our part and invest economic resources and energy. We ask politics to have a medium-term vision, because it is no longer time to look only at the short, for anyone ».