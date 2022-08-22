Original title: Fashion Media｜Anesha x Marvel Gathers Heroes to Unlock Sunscreen “Super Powers”｜Guangzhou Fashion Media Media Group

Fashion Media News:With the all-star lineup of the Marvel Universe, the sunscreen celebrity Anresha has cooperated with Marvel Surprise to launch the Anresha Marvel packaging limited-edition small gold bottle. Together with Angesa, gather all the superheroes, gather sunscreen “superpowers”, and let you release your energy in the sun! The small gold bottle, which has both collectible value and outstanding sun protection, has been highly sought after by consumers after it was fully released on April 1. It is a must-have for summer sun protection that fans should not miss.

Angesa Marvel Packaging Limited Edition, Unlocking Sunscreen Superpowers

This cooperation product is Anesha Golden Can Protect Sunscreen, which is an upgraded version of the popular Anesa small golden bottle. A total of four packages are launched in this collaboration: Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel and Marvel Heroes. When the superhero lineup of the Marvel world meets Anesha’s outstanding sun protection, the Anesa Marvel packaging limited edition comes on the scene, which has both outstanding sun protection and collection value. The newly upgraded little golden bottle is dressed in the image of a classic Marvel hero. Don’t throw away the empty bottle. Collect four hero packs with fans, open the Marvel world, and unlock the “super power” of sun protection!

The upgraded small gold bottle is equipped with hard-core black technology Thermo Booster thermal sunscreen technology, which makes the sunscreen film stronger when exposed to heat. The armor makes Iron Man more powerful, and the thermal technology makes the small golden bottle strong and not afraid of the sun when it is hot! The hotter you are, the more you dare to bask in the sun, giving your skin a strong protection! The “Spider Suit” makes Spider-Man not afraid of difficulties, and the upgraded water-energy sunscreen technology makes the small golden bottle waterproof, sweat-proof and friction-proof, and protects your skin with high energy. The strength and defense keep Captain Marvel in the best condition, and more than 50% of the skin care ingredients allow the small golden bottle to effectively resist photoaging, keep moisturizing, and maintain skin elasticity.

The upgraded version of the small golden bottle also gathers more “superpowers”, and cooperates with sunscreen black technology to deal with the sun exposure scene without pressure! It can also change sweat into fragrance, reconcile the smell of sweat, take you to experience the fresh citrus fragrance, and solve the little embarrassment in summer. In addition, the product also has anti-sand effect, even if you go to the beach to play, you are not afraid of it, the skin is not easily stained with sand, and the beach is not sticky. Anesha shows the “super power” of sunscreen with multi-directional barrier and long-lasting protection, and works with superheroes to escort your skin!

﻿Thermo booster thermal sun protection technology supports the excellent sun protection of the small gold bottle

The new Anresha small bottle is equipped with the latest technology developed by Shiseido -[Thermo booster thermal sunscreen technology]. This technology mainly relies on the heat-sensing ingredients added to the product. After being exposed to light and heat, it will react to make the sunscreen film tighter and firmer. , It is not easy to fall off, so it can effectively resist the falling off of the sunscreen film caused by strong sunlight and heat. It is a veritable sunscreen "black technology"! In addition, the upgraded small gold bottle also has the upgraded version of Aqua Booster EX water energy sunscreen technology. In hot summer, whether you are enjoying outdoor sports or traveling on vacation, the new small golden bottle SPF50+PA++++ is not afraid of sweat and heat, upgraded and more sun-resistant, and can continue to protect the skin from damage caused by ultraviolet rays! Let you play freely and enjoy the sun! Let me tell you quietly, there is a hidden mystery in the bottle, and there are Ant-Man in real proportions. Marvel fans hurry up and place an order, come and find him with An Jesha! Anesha Marvel packaging limited edition is now available on Anesha's official flagship store, and it's on sale! The upgraded small golden bottle is dressed in the Marvel hero "battle suit" to show the outstanding sun protection power blessed by hard-core black technology, it is worth your immediate start! This summer, take the Anesha small golden bottle limited Marvel hero model, release your unlimited potential in the sun, and unlock your sunscreen "superpower"!

