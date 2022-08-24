Original title: Fashion Media｜Wanda Reign Hotel and Michelin Star Chefs Create British Afternoon Tea｜Guangzhou Fashion Media Media Group

Fashion Media News:Wanda Reign Chengdu and one-Michelin-starred chef Brian McKenna from the United Kingdom jointly developed and created the amazing “Ruiying Colorful” British afternoon tea. Guests are cordially invited to have a luxurious and elegant afternoon tea with friends and family on the 41st floor. time.

Michelin star chef Brian McKenna

Brian McKenna is a talented chef from the United Kingdom. At the age of 21, his restaurant won a Michelin star. During his career, he has cooperated with many Michelin chefs and participated in the project exchange of 72 Michelin star restaurants. He was awarded the Five-Star Diamond Award by the American Society of Hospitality Science in 2008 and won the title of “World‘s Best Chef”; in addition, Brian McKenna’s restaurant was awarded “Asian Food and Grape” for three consecutive years from 2008 to 2010. Exchange Magazine’s “Restaurant of the Year”.

This time in Chengdu, Michelin-starred chef Brian McKenna brought guests the authentic English afternoon tea from his hometown of England, adding more color to the quiet afternoon in Chengdu.

“Ruiying Colorful” English Afternoon Tea at Wanda Reign Chengdu

“Ruiying Colorful” English Afternoon Tea

fruit tower With mascarpone cheese as the base, fresh mangoes and blueberries are carefully piled up layer by layer, and the layered sweetness blooms on the tip of the tongue. cheesecake Who can resist the joy of cream cheese? Delicately paired with sliced ​​chocolate almonds, a nibble will last all day. See also Thoughtful simplicity or a blaze of color? A liberating round of fashion shows comes to an end in Paris fruit cake Lemons and oranges, figs and raspberries, passion and sunshine, leisure and purity. bruyere pear tower The almond cream filling is perfectly combined with the fragrant pear puree, with the crunchy tart crust, the strong aroma of almonds and the sweetness of pears, accompanied by the aroma of fermented butter, which will fill the house with the aroma of baking. Santorre eclairs The small puffs stained with chocolate glaze are crispy on the outside, rich in aroma, and filled with strawberry passion fruit cream and strawberry jam. Swiss Roll The classic mellow brioche roll, coated in silky white chocolate and adorned with colorful fruits, spreads all over the body through the taste buds.

