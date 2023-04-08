Original Title: Fashion Media | Rado New Series: Representative of the Minimalist Trend | Guangzhou Fashion Media Group Media

Introduction: Minimalism has always been one of the important schools of modern design, it simplifies the design elements to the most basic form, emphasizing the balance between function and aesthetics. One day, when you are walking on a bustling street and see a minimalist but unique watch, will you have a thought of “it will make me different”? The new launch of the Rado Centrix series combines high-quality material technology with a simple design philosophy, bringing a stunning display of craftsmanship to watch lovers. From upgraded modern material technology to classic design elements, this watch is unique. If you want a timepiece that is both classic and modern, then this collection is definitely worth a look. Let us learn more about the story and design value behind this watch, and appreciate the unique charm brought by the trend of minimalism.

Fashion media news:Contemporary people’s understanding of time is not only in its accuracy and precision, but also in the pursuit of quality of life and artistic aesthetics. The latest Centrix watch series launched by Rado is not only a time recording tool, but also a symbol of art and fashion. This series combines modern and classic elements, and is made of noble materials and excellent craftsmanship. It constantly challenges traditions, innovates and creates infinite possibilities. People who own Centrixn’s new Jingcui series watches not only enjoy precise time, but also own a real work of art, which has become a representative of quality of life and a symbol of identity.

In the fashion circle, Rado Swiss radar watch has always been known for its leading technology, high-quality design and the spirit of continuous innovation. While constantly pursuing innovation, they also pay attention to combining these modern elements with the brand’s traditions to bring people a more humanized and comfortable experience. Recently, Centrix’s new Jingcui series has made a new debut, which is a perfect example. The new series inherits the traditional craftsmanship and modern technical means of the original series of Swiss watchmaking, and also upgrades the movement and brand-new sapphire crystal, making this timepiece more charming. While appreciating the beautiful appearance of the watch, people can also deeply understand its craftsmanship and the excellence of every detail.

Enjoying the reputation of "Material Master", Rado has always insisted on integrating high-quality ceramic materials into its high-end watches with a sense of design. During the production process, Rado continues to use its unique ceramic material-high-tech ceramics, which ensures the health and accuracy of the watch and makes the wearer more comfortable. Not only is it thinner and lighter, but it can also better protect the movement and make the watch more durable. The dial uses modern geometric elements, such as protruding scales and delicate hands, which complement the ceramic case and create a simple and atmospheric aesthetic. Centrix's new Jingcui series introduces the old and brings forth the new, while retaining the essence of the original series, the appearance has also been fully upgraded. The new series has changed the smaller-sized "Rado" logo of the original series, and re-used the "Jubile" lettering to highlight the noble and luxurious temperament. At the same time, the design elements are full of classic aesthetic taste. It uses a round dial, simple hour markers and soft lines, these design elements are very in line with the aesthetic needs of modern people. In the design process, the brand pays attention to humanized design, such as comfortable wrist straps and convenient adjusters, so that people feel more comfortable and comfortable when wearing them. The newly designed geometric bottom cover combined with the unique sapphire crystal makes this series of watches more attractive and minimalist.

In short, the Centrix series is a watch with aesthetics, technology and quality. It is not only a tool of time, but also a delicate work of art. If you are looking for a stylish, elegant, reliable and environmentally friendly watch, then the Centrix series is definitely your best choice. Therefore, if you are a watch lover or a fashionista, you must not miss this amazing Centrix series watch. It is not just a watch, but also an attitude and pursuit, a pursuit and persistence of quality of life. Let us appreciate the beauty and mystery of this series, and feel the passage of time and the value of life together.

