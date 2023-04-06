Original Title: Fashion Media | URBAN REVIVO Releases 2023 Summer “Urban Oasis” Theme Blockbuster | Guangzhou Fashion Media

Release platform: Cold-eyed Luxury Observatory

Introduction: Recently, the topic of “how difficult life is for an adult” has aroused heated discussions on the Internet. In the noisy city life, people are eager to find a corner to breathe. To this end, the well-known fashion brand URBAN REVIVO released the 2023 summer blockbuster with the theme of “Urban Oasis”, showing a variety of artistic and creative elements and innovative designs, presenting the perfect fusion of modern urban aesthetics and nature. Come and join this green world!

fashion media news: This summer, the well-known fashion brand URBAN REVIVO released the 2023 summer blockbuster with the theme of “Urban Oasis”, exploring the extension and integration of the city and nature, and interpreting natural vitality in the concrete forest, leading consumers to seek instant comfort and explore a free city fashion.

UR has always injected multiple artistic ideas into brand design, presenting unique fashion and beauty to consumers. This season, UR continues the urban fashion attitude in the spring blockbuster, presenting multiple styles with original design and tailoring, constructing and presenting a modern urban aesthetic picture.

UR invited the well-known Swedish photographer Magnus Bergqvist to take the shot. He has taken photos for many famous fashion and lifestyle magazines, and he can accurately capture the delicate texture of clothing. The styling of the blockbuster is in charge of the well-known stylist Hilda Sandstrom. She has designed clothing for many famous brands and is good at combining modern single products with urban styling. The cooperation between the photographer and the stylist enables the urban aesthetics of UR to be accurately presented in the warm light and shadow. The background of the UR 2023 summer blockbuster adopts a minimalist design, showing a distinct trend proposition through the interlacing of light and shadow, and depicting the brand’s sustainable vision for the harmonious coexistence of fashion and the environment.

The multi-texture of fashion conveys the freedom of emotion. This season’s women’s clothing evokes the summer mood with the sense of future plants. UR innovatively uses 3D printing technology to make clothing for the first time, deconstructs classics through the collocation of different materials, and explores the future environment and people’s new wearing habits. The three-dimensional tailoring of smart flowers blooms on the dress, bringing the vigorous vitality of summer. The satin luster and swing collar design add highlights to women’s clothing with changing luxurious luster and unique metallic elements, demonstrating the brand’s ultimate pursuit of details. In addition, UR’s men’s wear this season is inspired by “Summer in the Desert” and uses vivid prints to create summer fun. The digital printing process uses natural colors to reproduce the mirage of the desert oasis. The graffiti-style flower shadows and color blocks are interspersed, conveying the summer wildness. The basic style is based on earth tones, and it is matched with vivid prints to create a relaxed outfit, allowing people to easily enjoy the natural state in the daily tension. Overall, the UR 2023 summer blockbuster skillfully integrates the concept of harmonious symbiosis between fashion and the environment into the brand’s visual, product and space design through diversified creative elements, presenting a unique urban aesthetics. The brand’s innovation and practicality have been fully reflected in this season’s summer clothing, allowing consumers to enjoy comfort and practicality while being fashionable. Text/Fashion Media Intern Editor Huang Shiyi Proofreading: Wang Mingjie Cold Eyes Luxury Observatory | iLuxureport See also The cumulative box office in the summer of 2022 has exceeded 3.7 billion yuan, which is close to the same period last year – yqqlm The spiritual home of materialism, the first self-media in China to interview with Google glasses Search iLuxureport on WeChat, and look at luxury with the home page gentlemanReturn to Sohu to see more

Editor: