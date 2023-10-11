Fashion pushes green. Tamborini (Smi): «We need political guidance»

Listen to the audio version of the article

Over the last 12 months, the 100 main European fashion companies have increased their sustainability measures in the various ESG areas (from emissions to human rights) by 17 percent. Yet the best of these 100 companies manage to satisfy only 70% of the principal maturity requirements. European (and Italian) fashion, therefore, is increasingly pushing on the sustainability front. But it still has a long way to go.

And this is what the two days of the second edition of the Venice Sustainable Fashion Forum will focus on, which will be held in Venice, at the Cini Foundation, on 26-27 October. The conference, promoted by Smi, The European House Ambrosetti and Confindustria Veneto Est, is entitled «Boosting transition» underlining the need to accelerate further: «The topic has not been exhausted and will not be exhausted even with this second edition of the conference. We need to put the supply chain at the center of the discussion – explained Sergio Tamborini, president of Smi – and the role of Mimit and Mase will be fundamental in dictating the political direction”.

The impact of the transformation will be important, just as the size of the sector is important: «It is worth three trillion on a global level, double the automotive sector and three times the electronics sector – explains Flavio Sciuccati, senior partner of The European House Ambrosetti – . Our goal is to shine a spotlight on this issue and accelerate.” Investments in research and development are decisive: «The sectors that appear to be “ahead of the curve” – ​​continues Sciuccati – are those that have invested heavily in the design of more sustainable products. Which, in the case of fashion, also represents a creative challenge.” Among the objectives of the conference there is also that of raising the issue of sustainable fashion in the eyes of finance: «Marginality is constantly eroding – says Tamborini – and below 10%, which does not make investments possible, or at least simple, for companies.”

Among the challenges facing the supply chain – and Italy theoretically at the forefront – is that of textile recycling with responsibility extended to the producer which has not yet materialized in our country. In this regard, some consortia including Retex.green have positively evaluated the draft decree that will make it operational and asked for a meeting with Minister Pichetto Fratin to speed up the process of the provision, without waiting for the outcome of the proposed European directive on the same issues filed last July 5th. «Up until now there has been no ability to decide on the EPR – said Tamborini of Smi -; Neither the correct decision nor support came from the government and we clashed with the need of the municipalities to continue using textile waste to produce energy in waste-to-energy plants.”

