Reprinted from: WWD International Fashion News

Original title: Fashion Report | A luxury designer vacation bag that is stylish enough to match, so you can choose it right

Swimsuits, bath towels, sunscreens, sunglasses…there are so many gears you need to enjoy a beach holiday, and that’s why a holiday bag that is the finishing touch to your summer beach look should not only be stylish, but also big enough. durable.

What luxury designer vacation bags are worth buying? When planning to buy a high-end bag for a beach vacation at an expensive price, we should not only consider the usage scenarios and matching methods, but also the local climate and customs. In order to facilitate the packing of luggage, it is also necessary to pay attention to the material and structure of the bag.

In order to help you find your favorite vacation bag, the WWD editorial team invited senior experts in the industry to discuss fashion trends, matching skills and bag material choices, bringing shopping inspiration to those who are hesitating.

When it comes to beach bag trends this season, Lisa Park, general manager of shoes, bags and accessories at Bergdorf Goodman, says attention needs to be paid to the delicate details associated with traditional summer materials. “This season, brands typically add leather details to their raffia, straw and canvas-based beach bags,” she says. “As brands embrace more relaxed, softer millennial styles and styles, Instead of the usual hard bags, people can opt for a more relaxed fit.”

Although fashion trends are very important when choosing bags, what are the key points to pay attention to when choosing a beach bag that pays more attention to practicality?

“Trends can only provide a general direction, the most suitable vacation bag must be the one that best meets your personal needs.” Lisa Park said. In her opinion, “durability” and “big enough” are the two most basic conditions when choosing a vacation package. “Sand, sea water, and sunlight can all damage delicate materials, so choose something that’s durable. Considering the necessities on the beach, we need to choose a bag that’s big enough and easy to carry, with a built-in pouch for a refreshing trip. “

She advises: If you’re traveling on vacation, avoid rigid straw bags that are too bulky to fit easily in a suitcase, and opt for softer leather and knit designs. If you will be taking it to the beach, you can choose a waterproof neoprene or plastic bag. If you need to match a beach wedding dress, you can choose a bag with a more elegant and simple design. At the same time, the weather and natural environment of the destination should also be considered – bold color design is very suitable for the tropical coast of Hawaii and Costa Rica, if you are going to the beach in southern France, you can choose a more classic silhouette and color scheme.

After detailed communication and consultation, WWD has selected ten luxury designer vacation bags that have performed well in many aspects this year, hoping to bring some shopping inspiration to readers with seaside travel plans.

This cotton crocheted holiday bag comes in a bold, bright colorway that’ll help you instantly get in on the tropical coast vibe, and it’s perfect for pairing with a light white dress and Roman sandals. It’s lightweight, with wide handles to reduce stress during use, and it’s easy to fit in your suitcase, making packing for travel easier.

This holiday bag from Altuzarra is crafted from palm fronds and cactus leather, a unique and low-carbon material. It is simple in shape but has a strong sense of design, which is very suitable for consumers who love minimalist style.

The minimalist black design makes this cotton bag a great match for any vacation gear. At the same time, the cotton material is also very durable and easy to store.

This suede bag from Chloé is versatile and durable. Don’t want to spend too much time on vacation gear? It can easily help you complete the conversion between urban and resort styles, and it will also be the highlight of the matching of resort styles.

This raffia vacation bag from Etro comes in a very playful and lovely color, perfect for summer beach style. From denim shorts to sophisticated dresses, it can be worn with any beach style, while versatile straps and pockets make beach essentials easier to store.

This raffia Gucci Marmont tote has blue leather trim and gold hardware for a cool, sophisticated look and a large bag capacity, perfect for a beach vacation.

This raffia woven bag is perfect for a South French beach wedding. The color-blocking design used on the body of the bag makes it more fashionable and special. Leather handles and drawstrings not only add more detail, but also extend the life of the bag. At the same time, the characteristics of materials and weaving techniques also make it easy to be stored in the luggage without worrying about deformation.

This bag is made of raffia, and the leather trim and handles guarantee the bag’s sophistication and durability. The wide bag body is matched with the relatively narrow bag body, which not only has a very sense of design, but also makes it easy to find the small things you need in the bag.

This woven straw bag from Loewe has a very minimalist design, a delicate leather handle, and an oversized body that’s perfect for bath towels and all sorts of beach essentials. Lisa Park commented: “Loewe’s straw bags have always been my go-to.”

A beach vacation doesn’t mean a vacation package needs to fit the “beach” theme, too. This bag from ProenzaSchouler has a very fashionable structure, suitable not only for vacations but also for commuting. With a simple swimsuit, you can complete the scene transition from the city to the sea. WWD

Written by International Editor Usasa

Image source network