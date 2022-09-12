The key points 2022 will close with revenues over 92 billion euros, up 10.5% compared to 2021

Export is expected to exceed 80 billion euros

From 20 to 26 September the fashion week in Milan with 210 events

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Italian fashion industry, including related sectors such as eyewear, jewelry and beauty, will close 2022 with revenues over 92 billion euros, up 10.5% compared to 2021. This is not only a full recovery of pre Covid levels, but of the highest turnover ever achieved by the sector in the last 20 years, confirming the importance that made in Italy has reached globally. However, if the first six months have recorded a record growth (+ 25%, with a “real” increase of around 18%), the second half runs the risk of achieving a negative record: the annual estimates have been constructed by assigning the period June-December zero growth and fourth quarter expectations are negative. Unless interventions to contain energy inflation.

The two faces of 2022: starting at + 25% but negative last quarter

To trace this unbalanced picture are the Fashion Economic Trends of the National Chamber of Fashion, disseminated at the presentation of the women’s fashion week in Milan, scheduled from 20 to 26 September. A key moment, especially this year: «2022 marked a strong growth – explains Carlo Capasa, president of the Chamber of Fashion – but now we are discounting the increases in energy. Drastic measures are needed to support businesses and I hope that the government will be given all the powers to do so. Today it is more convenient to close than to continue producing ». The sector’s turnover was driven by exports: in the first five months of the year it grew significantly both for fashion (+ 21.9%) and for related sectors (+ 30.2%). And by the end of the year they should reach almost 80 billion.

Export: the US and Korea are flying, China has slowed down

Positive results especially in the USA (+ 59.7% on the first half of 2021), thanks to the depreciation of the euro, in South Korea and in Great Britain. While exports to Russia collapsed (-68% for jewelry, -56% for eyewear and -26% for fashion), exports to China recorded a fluctuating trend due to lockdowns. However, the country remains the leading supplier of Italian fashion with imports that in the five months recorded a +53.1 percent.

Fashion week kicks off on 20 September with 210 events

Precisely to cultivate foreign markets, which in the first five months brought 15 billion of trade surplus into the Italian coffers, about 800 foreign journalists and buyers were invited to the fashion week, thanks to an incoming program supported by Ice. The event has 210 events including fashion shows (68) and presentations (104) and will be anticipated by the Micam, Mipel and The One (18-20 September) and Homi Fashon & Jewels (16-19) fairs, followed by White (22-25).

Then there are the expected CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards, which will award the most sustainable realities on 25 September at La Scala, and important digital partnerships such as the one with TikTok and, in China, with Tencent. Milan, therefore, returns to the foreground: «It is a very important week – said the mayor Giuseppe Sala -. Milan is a particular city, which knows how to put everything together and must continue to be attractive, welcome and function. We will do our part ».