Fashion Show im Hanseviertel – Hamburg 2023 – Mode, Shopping, Designer, Trends

On May 7th, 2023, Hamburg’s Hanseviertel was the scene of an extraordinary fashion show, which took place in cooperation with the international children’s aid organization “Save the Children”. Gideon Friedrich, initiator and organizer of the event, managed to put together a fundraising fashion show of impressive proportions. Inspired by the idea of ​​helping children in need, up-and-coming designers from Hamburg, Berlin and Düsseldorf presented their designs on the catwalk. The spectators witnessed a diverse fashion show that inspired with its exciting designs and innovative fabric combinations.

But the highlight of the event was undoubtedly the goal behind the fashion show: the donations collected will be used to provide financial support for the health and education of children in East Africa. The guests of the fashion show could not only admire the creativity and talent of the designers, but also make a valuable contribution to a good cause. The event was a huge success and shows that fashion and philanthropy can go hand in hand. With his donation fashion show, Gideon Friedrich proved that it is possible to create a platform for young talent and at the same time make a contribution to improving the living conditions of children in need. We can only hope that more events of this kind will follow and that the fashion industry lives up to its social responsibility.

International artists

The charity fashion show offered not only an impressive presentation of the fashion designs, but also a varied program with musical and artistic performances. The stage was occupied by the New York singer “Amnezia” and the artists “JFi” and “goire”, who delighted the audience with their musical interludes. The pulsating beats and empathetic melodies created a unique atmosphere that made the show an unforgettable experience.

In addition to the musical highlights, the show by the Contemporary Dance School Hamburg also impressed. The talented dancers presented a modern choreography that captivated the audience. The artist Oskar Carls also presented his impressive works.

This slide show requires JavaScript.

The designers:

A total of 20 young talents from Hamburg, Berlin and Düsseldorf presented their designs on the catwalk and impressed the audience with their creativity.

One of the designers who wowed the audience was Tamara Nohl behind the Marke “twentynineberlin”. Inspired by urban environments, she presented her latest streetwear collection inspired by concrete and other urban elements. Gray pullovers in matte colors were contrasted with shiny lacquer elements, which gave the collection a particularly cool touch.

The designer Marlon Schroen has under his label “marsterpieces” presented a collection called “reptilia collection”. The issue of sustainability is approached in a unique and unusual way. The inspiration for this collection comes from nature, more precisely from reptiles. The designer was inspired by the stretch and flexibility of snakeskin. The focus is on: self-love and self-presentation. His work stands for the appreciation of one’s own body and the joy of showing and presenting. He emphasizes the importance of the proportions and shapes of the human body and skillfully highlights them.

Also the tailor Isabeau, who has her own label “MY IG” founded in 2021, showed her latest creations on the catwalk. Her designs were characterized by rich earth tones and a variety of fabrics that emphasized the quality and uniqueness of her garments. Isabeau perfectly understands how to use her skills as a tailor to create clothes that meet the individual needs of her customers while meeting the highest standards of quality and design.

Author: Josepha Heiden – Photos: KOWA-Berlin

Fashion show in the Hanseviertel – runway photos