It has been almost a year since February 24, 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine. On the same day in Milan, the fashion week dedicated to the women’s collections for autumn winter 2022/23 was taking place: the ongoing conflict and its consequences – the sanctions and the dizzying increase in the prices of energy and raw materials ( actually already started at the end of 2021) – they had a strong impact on the textile-fashion-accessories sector which, despite everything, according to the Fashion economic trends, closed 2022 with revenues rising to around 97 billion and exports over 80 billion .

The collapse 2022

Sales to Russians – key customers of Made in Italy, at home and when traveling – have collapsed under the weight of the sanctions that prevent the sale in Russia of garments and products whose wholesale (and therefore wholesale) price exceeds 300 euros : in the first 9 months of last year, exports to Moscow fell by -26% in fashion, -82.4% in jewels, -41% for costume jewelery and –52.3% for eyewear, -0.2 % in cosmetics. Even tightening the focus on men’s fashion, where Russia remains among the top 15 customers of Made in Italy, the export trend between January and September 2022 is negative: -18.8% over the same period in 2022.

New opportunities

2023, however, could hold a paradigm shift. And go back to rewarding Made in Italy brands, while favoring cheaper products: «In Russia we are selling less expensive products than in the past, perhaps not fine suits and coats, but we have found a great desire to buy», he explains Edgardo BianchiChief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of I would likea menswear company from Mantua.

The forced change of course has brought some brands in the premium and contemporary segments to the top of the wishlists of Russian buyers, whose price lists are far from those of luxury: «The sanctions scheme has created the conditions for a revamping of the market for products under 300 euros – he explains Franco Gabriellipresident of Assopellettieri -. Russia is a market that despite everything continues to be a reference point for leather goods and where there is still room for Made in Italy even when it comes to less famous brands».

What Gabbrielli calls the «conservative effect» and which has shifted the purchasing axis of the Russians has in fact saved the companies: «SMEs do not have the possibility of being present in a homogeneous way in all markets and are constantly working on some: if in had this situation disappeared completely, a market like Russia would have been dramatic for Italian leather goods». Leather goods companies are starting to sell the Ai 23/24 collections that they will present during the next edition of Mipel, scheduled from 19 to 22 February 2023 at the Fiera di Milano Rho: «We expect a return from Russian buyers, who already September edition, they showed up in Milan in small numbers, but beyond our expectations».